Masters snooker 2024: Luca Brecel knocked out in round one as world champion loses to Jack Lisowski

World champion Luca Brecel was knocked out in the first round of the Masters by England's Jack Lisowski, who produced an outstanding performance in the opening match of the tournament at Alexandra Palace.

Belgian Brecel has struggled for form since becoming world champion for the first time last May and, although seeded second here, was no match for his 16th-seed opponent as Lisowski triumphed 6-2.

The 32-year-old Lisowski raced into a 4-0 lead at the mid-session interval and in total produced five fifty-plus breaks, as well as a century.

Image: Jack Lisowski celebrates his win as he booked a quarter-final place at Ally Pally

Brecel started sloppily, missing chances in the opening frame before succumbing to a clearance of 70.

Lisowski followed with an even 100 break to double his lead, the 300th century of his career, and fell just four short of another as he took advantage of a potted white to move into a commanding position at 3-0.

The walkover continued in the next frame before Brecel put together 72 and 80 to half the deficit. That was as good as it got for him, with Lisowski regaining control to take the next two and confirm a statement result.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Brecel made no excuses for his defeat.

"Terrible," he said. "If I keep playing like this, you'll see me in Q School [in] 2025.

"I can and I know I will [recapture his form] but at the moment it's just not good enough. Jack's a great player, so happy for Jack."

Image: Lisowski is chasing a first major title of his career

Lisowski's impressive opening performance earned him a quarter-final place on Thursday, when he will play Shaun Murphy.

Murphy, the 2015 Masters champion, comfortably came through his first round match against China's Zhang Anda 6-2 on Sunday evening.

Lisowski, who lost 6-0 to Mark Williams in the semi-finals last year, is chasing a first major trophy having finished runner-up in six ranking events since 2018.

"It's one of them that you get very nervous coming into it and, for me, it's the scariest tournament to play in," said Lisowski of the Masters, which is being staged for the 50th time.

"I started well and then it turns into a great place to play and then you can start enjoying it.

"I felt great the first four frames. I've been practicing intensely but I just felt really comfortable and it was some good stuff."