Judd Trump wins German Masters for fourth ranking title of snooker season

Judd Trump scooped his fourth ranking title of the snooker season with a 10-5 victory over Si Jiahui at the German Masters.

The world No 2 won three events on the trot in October, triumphing at the English Open, Wuhan Open and Northern Ireland Open, and picked up another trophy in Berlin on Sunday.

Victory was Trump's third at the German Masters - he went back-to-back in 2020 and 2021, although the second of those tournaments was held in Milton Keynes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bristolian led Si 5-2, only for the Chinese player to win the final frame of the afternoon session and then take the first of the evening with a 123 break to cut his opponent's advantage to one.

However, Trump fired in back-to-back centuries and then a break of 74 to open up a four-frame lead and although Si won the next, the Englishman wrapped up victory with successive half-century breaks, including an 81 in the last frame.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Trump up to 27 ranking titles as he closes in on Davis

The 34-year-old has now claimed 27 ranking titles across his career, a total only topped by Ronnie O'Sullivan (41), Stephen Hendry (36), John Higgins (31) and Steve Davis (28).

Trump could match Davis' tally later this month at the Welsh Open - an event he is yet to win, with his best results runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2022, to Stuart Bingham and Joe Perry respectively.

In addition to his four titles in 2024, Trump has reached a further three finals.

He lost to Barry Hawkins at the European Masters in Nuremberg last August, before being thrashed 10-3 by Mark Allen at the non-ranking Champion of Champions in November.

Trump was then beaten 10-7 by O'Sullivan at the World Grand Prix in January as The Rocket backed up his win at the prestigious Masters event a week earlier.

O'Sullivan withdrew from the German Masters to prioritise his "health and wellbeing".