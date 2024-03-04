John Higgins misses out on 'golden ball' 167 break in Saudi Arabia as World Masters of Snooker begins

John Higgins came agonisingly close to becoming the first player to compile a 'golden ball' 167 break at the World Masters of Snooker in Saudi Arabia.

Players in the new tournament will get the chance to turn a regulation maximum break of 147 into a 167, and land a whopping £395,000, by potting a 20-point golden ball.

The extra ball, which is placed on the baulk cushion, can only be potted after the final black has been sunk and is removed from the table once a maximum break is no longer feasible.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Higgins potted 15 reds and blacks before running out of position on the yellow during his second-round match against fellow veteran Mark Williams.

The Scot, 48, overcame that disappointment to win the match 4-2, sealing victory at 2.30am Riyadh time.

That set up a quarter-final against Ronnie O'Sullivan on Tuesday.

The tournament features the world's top 10 players plus two local wildcards.

Could Saudi event become snooker's fourth 'major'?

Image: Mark Allen hopes the World Masters of Snooker can grow the game

Mark Allen, who will play Mark Selby in the quarter-finals, is dubious about World Snooker claiming the event in Saudi Arabia could become the sport's fourth 'major' after the World Championship, Masters and UK Championship.

But he does feel it can help grow the game.

Allen told the BBC: "I don't know about the fourth major thing.

"I think you only become a major when history becomes attached to your event, years and years of going to the same place. I think that's what builds history.

"You can't just throw money at something and call it a major but it will be a big event for us. There's great money involved and it's just another opportunity to go into a new region.

"Hopefully that will encourage the likes of Dubai and Qatar and places like that to get involved too because it would be an exciting time for the sport."

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight clash with Francis Ngannou takes place on Friday March 8, live on Sky Sports Box Office with the main event expected around 11pm. Book now!

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...