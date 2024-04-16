World Snooker Championship 2024: Draw, dates, results and Crucible schedule as Ronnie O'Sullivan targets eighth title

The 2024 World Snooker Championship takes place in Sheffield between April 20 and May 6 with Luca Brecel the defending champion and Ronnie O'Sullivan targeting a record eighth title.

Belgian star Brecel defeated O'Sullivan 13-10 at the quarter-final stage at The Crucible last year before beating four-time world champion Mark Selby in the final to become the first player from mainland Europe to claim snooker's top prize.

O'Sullivan won the World Championship in 2022 to equal Stephen Hendry's record of seven Crucible crowns and comes into the 2024 event having won five titles in the 2023-2024 season, including The Masters and the UK Championship for a record eighth time each.

World Snooker Championship - tournament format Round one (last 32) - best of 19 frames

Round two (last 16) - best of 25 frames

Quarter-finals - best of 25 frames

Semi-finals - best of 33 frames

Final - best of 35 frames

World Snooker Championship prize money Winner - £500,000

Runner-up - £200,000

Semi-final exit - £100,000

Quarter-final exit - £50,000

Second-round exit - £30,000

First-round exit - £20,000

The 48-year-old will become only the fourth player to win snooker's three Triple Crown events (World Championship, The Masters, UK Championship) in the same season if he triumphs in Sheffield, after Steve Davis, Hendry (twice) and Mark Williams.

Second seed O'Sullivan begins his tournament on 2.30pm on Wednesday April 24, with top seed Brecel kicking his defence off at 10am on the opening day and then concluding it later that evening.

If the 32-player tournament goes according to seedings, O'Sullivan will face Barry Hawkins in round two, Ding Junhui in the quarter-finals, Judd Trump in the semi-finals and Brecel in the final on Sunday May 5 and Monday May 6.

Image: Mark Selby is a four-time world champion

Brecel's route would see him meet Robert Milkins in the last 16, Shaun Murphy in the quarters and Mark Allen in the semis - although the defending champion is not among the most fancied players after only reaching one ranking quarter-final this season.

In the first round, the 16 seeds are drawn against the 16 players who advanced through qualifying.

What happened in qualifying?

Six-time world championship runner-up Jimmy White and 1997 champion Ken Doherty lost in qualifying, a stage former world champions Stuart Bingham and Neil Robertson are having to play in after dropping out of the world's top 16.

Full first-round draw (seeding number in brackets)

(1) Luca Brecel vs qualifier

(16) Robert Milkins vs qualifier

(9) Ali Carter vs qualifier

(8) Shaun Murphy vs qualifier

(5) Mark Selby vs qualifier

(12) Kyren Wilson vs qualifier

(13) John Higgins vs qualifier

(4) Mark Allen vs qualifier

(3) Judd Trump vs qualifier

(14) Tom Ford vs qualifier

(11) Zhang Anda vs qualifier

(6) Mark Williams vs qualifier

(7) Ding Junhui vs qualifier

(10) Gary Wilson vs qualifier

(15 Barry Hawkins vs qualifier

(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan vs qualifier

Where is the World Snooker Championship held?

The Crucible Theatre, in the heart of Sheffield, has staged the World Championship every year since 1977 and the venue's current contract runs until 2027.

O'Sullivan recently told The Sun that he would like to see the World Championship moved, suggesting Saudi Arabia and China as alternatives.

What do you get for making a maximum 147 break?

Any player who makes a maximum break at the World Championship will receive £40,000, with 14 having been made over the years - including two in the 2023 tournament.

Kyren Wilson achieved the feat in the opening round before Selby became the first player to hit a 147 in a final during his 18-15 defeat to Brecel.

Image: Mark Williams won the Tour Championship in April and could challenge for a fourth world title

World Snooker Championship - last 10 winners

2023: Luca Brecel

2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2019: Judd Trump

2018: Mark Williams

2017: Mark Selby

2016: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2014: Mark Selby

World Snooker Championship 2024 - full first-round schedule

Saturday April 20

10am

Luca Brecel vs qualifier

Zhang Anda vs qualifier

2.30pm

Ali Carter vs qualifier

Judd Trump vs qualifier

7pm

Luca Brecel vs qualifier

Tom Ford vs qualifier

Sunday April 21

10am

Mark Selby vs qualifier

Zhang Anda vs qualifier

2.30pm

Shaun Murphy vs qualifier

Judd Trump vs qualifier

7pm

Ali Carter vs qualifier

Tom Ford vs qualifier

Monday April 22

10am

Shaun Murphy vs qualifier

Gary Wilson vs qualifier

2.30pm

Mark Selby vs qualifier

Mark Williams vs qualifier

7pm

Robert Milkins vs qualifier

Gary Wilson vs qualifier

Tuesday April 23

10am

Kyren Wilson vs qualifier

Ding Junhui vs qualifier

2.30pm

Mark Allen vs qualifier

Mark Williams vs qualifier

7pm

Robert Milkins vs qualifier

Barry Hawkins vs qualifier

Wednesday April 24

10am

Kyren Wilson vs qualifier

Ding Junhui vs qualifier

2.30pm

Mark Allen vs qualifier

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs qualifier

7pm

John Higgins vs qualifier

Barry Hawkins vs qualifier

Thursday, April 25

1pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs qualifier

7pm

John Higgins vs qualifier

Second round - Thursday April 25-Monday April 29

Quarter-finals - Tuesday April 30-Wednesday May 1

Semi-finals - Thursday May 2, Friday May 3, Saturday May 4

Final - Sunday May 5 and Monday May 6