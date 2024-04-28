 Skip to content

World Snooker Championship 2024: Ronnie O'Sullivan closes in on quarter-final spot

Ronnie O'Sullivan is aiming for a record-breaking eighth Crucible success; Day has not beaten O'Sullivan since 2011; tournament runs from April 20 to May 6 at The Crucible in Sheffield, with champion taking home £500,000 and £40,000 awarded for 147 break

Sunday 28 April 2024 23:09, UK

Ronnie O'Sullivan chalks the cue against Ryan Day in their round two match during day nine of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024
Image: Ronnie O'Sullivan chalks the cue against Ryan Day in their round two match during day nine of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship 2024

Ronnie O'Sullivan opened up a 10-6 lead on Ryan Day to move within three frames of another World Championship quarter-final appearance.

O'Sullivan, aiming for a record-breaking eighth Crucible success, built on a 5-3 first-session lead by making Day pay for a succession of missed chances.

A missed yellow from Day proved costly as O'Sullivan made an 82 clearance and, although the Welshman replied by winning a scruffy frame, the seven-time world champion did not have to get out of second gear to dominate.

'The Rocket' reached the break 8-4 ahead as Day's carelessness was further punished with breaks of 65 and 89.

The pattern remained the same after the interval as O'Sullivan cashed in on Day mistakes with frame-winning breaks of 56 and 96.

But Day - who has not beaten O'Sullivan since 2011 - responded superbly with efforts of 77 and 75 and keep his faint hopes alive when the action resumes on Monday afternoon.

Kyren Wilson also takes a 10-6 lead over Joe O'Connor into the final session of their second-round match on Monday afternoon.

After Wilson had raced into a 6-2 lead, the second session was shared, with O'Connor taking the final frame with a 102 clearance.

Stephen Maguire secured his spot in the last eight by beating Shaun Murphy 13-9.

The pair have feuded for two decades following an incident where Maguire was penalised a frame for forgetting his chalk and the Scot held off a late fightback from Murphy to seal victory.

He resumed on Sunday morning with a 10-6 overnight lead and continued his quest to reach the quarter-finals with a break of 68 before Murphy pulled a frame back.

Mark Williams, snooker (Getty Images)
Image: Mark Williams, snooker (Getty Images)

Maguire then moved within one frame of victory but Murphy continued to battle, a 67 break earning him the following frame before he took the first after the mid-session interval to trail by three.

However, Maguire sealed victory in style, hitting the only century of the match with a 127 to set up a meeting with David Gilbert.

Maguire told the World Snooker Tour website: "(Murphy) looked like he was comfortable in that session, so I was starting to get geared up for a comeback and a close finish. Once I got my chance, I finished pretty well there.

"Me and Dave (Gilbert) get on and we've grown up with each other for the best part of 30 years. He is a great player. He's not had a great season by his standards. I'm probably the same, so we are coming into a good game at the right time.

"The quarter-finals are the pressure matches. I've won a couple and lost a couple. It is a match you don't want to lose in because that arena changes and it does become the best in the world with the one table."

Mark Selby described his performance against Gary Wilson as 'pathetic'
Image: Mark Selby described his performance against Gary Wilson as 'pathetic'

During Saturday's session Murphy fist-pumped after winning a frame and Maguire admitted it provided him some motivation.

"Shaun made a mistake. He knows me well enough and I get down on myself," Maguire said.

"He won a frame I should've won and I was sitting there hating myself when the fist-pump came out and I thought, 'you're having it' and all my attention went on that.

"It was satisfying beating a player as good as Shaun is in the last 16 of the World Championship."

Mark Allen edged 9-7 ahead in his last-16 meeting with John Higgins in a tight encounter between the pair.

After an even start, back-to-back wins in the 11th and 12th frames put Higgins in front, but Allen then took control by winning the next four frames on the bounce - which included a 94 break - to lead by two.

Stuart Bingham fended off Jack Lisowski's comeback to also take a 9-7 lead into Monday's session.

Bingham extended his lead to 6-3 after taking the ninth frame, but Lisowski responded by taking the next three to claw his way back into contention.

However, Bingham finished strongly to take a two-frame advantage into the final session.

