World Pool Championship: Francisco Sanchez Ruiz will defend his title in Saudi Arabia

Defending champion and World Nineball Tour No 1 Francisco Sanchez Ruiz will defend his World Pool Championship title in Saudi Arabia - live on Sky Sports this week.

Sanchez Ruiz faces Waleed Albalkhi, while former 2017 World Pool Champion, Carlo Biado takes on Dutch cueist Marco Teutscher, with five-time USA Open champion Shane Van Boening up against home favourite Fahad Alharbi.

UK Open defending champion Robbie Capito and rising Estonian talent Karl Gnadeberg are also in action along with two-time World Pool champion Albin Ouschan up against against Chinese Taipei cueist Fu Che Wei.

Lithuanian Pijus Labutis faces Pia Filler, the sole female player gracing the grand stage in Jeddah.

What is the World Pool Championship?

The World Pool Championship boasts an impressive field size of 128 competing players, representing over 40 different nationalities at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal City Sports Hall.

The prestigious tournament will feature the Top 100 World Nineball Tour professional pool players along with wildcard players from the host nation, Saudi Arabia, and from around the globe.

What's the schedule?

The World Pool Championship will take place from 3-8 June. Timings

Day 1 | 7pm - 11:30pm

Day 2 - 4 | 1pm - 11:30pm

Day 5 - 6 | 12pm - 11:30pm

