European Pool Open: Mickey Krause lifts first major of his career in Fulda, Germany

Denmark's Mickey Krause lifted the first major title of his career at the European Pool Open in Fulda, Germany on Sunday.

Krause not only celebrated his first-ever Matchroom Major title but he also secured his place in the inaugural Reyes Cup later this year.

Chua, who upset Shane Van Boening in the semi-finals, took the first rack but Danish star Krause responded by winning three consecutive racks, including a skilful long bank shot on the six-ball in the fifth to open up a 4-1 lead.

After a dry break from Krause, Chua attempted to narrow the gap but faltered by missing a critical five-ball, gifting another rack to the Dane, who made it 8-2, which he soon extended to 10-3.

The misfortune continued for Chua as he opened with a dry rack in the 16th allowing Krause to reach the hill.

Chua mounted a valiant effort with a three-rack run after another scratch from Krause, narrowing the score to 12-8.

But in the end, a missed eight-ball from Chua sealed his fate, and Krause, who had earlier knocked out American Skyler Woodward, capitalised to claim the European crown before standing on the baize in celebration.

The next signature Matchroom multi-table open event will be the US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City.

The tournament takes place from August 19-24 at Harrah's Resort - live on Sky Sports.