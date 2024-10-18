Team Asia win inaugural Reyes Cup with 11-6 victory against Team Europe

Team Asia delivered a monster 11-6 performance in Manila to capture the inaugural Reyes Cup on Friday.

Despite a late fightback from Team Europe, Efren Reyes' side delivered another powerful performance to complete a historic victory at the Ninoy Aquino National Stadium in Manila, Philippines.

Singaporean Aloysius Yapp delivered the ultimate blow with an incredible performance against Francisco Sanchez Ruiz to bring home the gold.

Johann Chua told Sky Sports: "It's a priceless moment for me, but not only for me, I do believe for all of us. To be able to be part of this Reyes Cup and really proud of this one.

"I think we played well and hopefully we can still keep the same team next year. I'm really proud of Yapp."

MVP Yapp, said: "My mind was so focused in that final rack. I'm proud of the whole team. At the start of the week I was feeling really nervous. I made mistakes, but my team-mates and all the fans, and my family, really supported me. They lifted up my spirits.

"MVP is not just for me. It's for all my team-mates as well. Even Efren because he's the best coach you could ever ask for."

Team Asia held a commanding 9-3 overnight lead and despite a late charge, led by Jayson Shaw, Yapp secured a superb 5-1 win against Sanchez Ruiz to seal the deal.

Yapp capitalised on a missed 7-ball from Ruiz to claim the first rack, but Ruiz quickly responded after Yapp scratched on the break.

However, Yapp took charge, hooking Ruiz on the 3-ball and forcing a foul, setting up a 3-9 combo to win the third rack. A break-and-run from Yapp put him at 3-1, and after forcing another foul from Ruiz, Yapp reached the hill.

With his final break-and-run, Yapp secured the match and the Reyes Cup title for Team Asia, capping off an outstanding individual performance that earned him the MVP award for the tournament.

