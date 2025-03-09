 Skip to content

Neil Robertson whitewashes fellow former snooker world champion Stuart Bingham to win World Grand Prix

Neil Robertson crushes fellow former world champion Stuart Bingham 10-0 to win the World Grand Prix in Hong Kong; The Australian becomes first player in history to win multi-session finals twice, whitewashing his opponent!

Sunday 9 March 2025 14:22, UK

Neil Robertson during his match with John Higgins (not in frame) during day one of the 2025 Johnstone's Paint Masters at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture date: Sunday January 12, 2025.
Image: Neil Robertson claimed the 25th ranking title of his career with a whitewash victory in Hong Kong

Neil Robertson whitewashed fellow former world champion Stuart Bingham 10-0 to win the World Grand Prix for the second time in Hong Kong.

Robertson won all eight frames in the opening session and wrapped up victory when play resumed to claim the 25th ranking title of his career and move ahead of Mark Selby in the all-time winner's list.

Whitewashes in multi-session ranking finals


1989 Grand Prix: Steve Davis 10-0 Dean Reynolds

2020 European Masters: Neil Robertson 9-0 Zhou Yuelong

2022 German Masters: Zhao Xintong 9-0 Yan Bingtao

2025 World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson 10-0 Stuart Bingham

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The £180,000 top prize also lifts 'The Thunder from Down Under' from 19th to 11th in the world rankings and effectively secures his place as a seed in the World Championship at the Crucible.

Breaks of 87, 104, 71 and 59 gave Robertson a 4-0 lead and the left-hander stole the fifth and sixth frames as well before a break of 78 made it 7-0.

Bingham, who was appearing in his first ranking final in six years, looked set to finally get off the mark following a break of 63 in frame eight, only for Robertson to clear up with a 66 to win on the black.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Robertson duly completed the fourth ever whitewash in a two-session ranking final, the Australian having inflicted that fate on Zhou Yuelong in 2020 with a 9-0 win in the final of the European Masters.

Also See:

The 2025 World Snooker Championship runs from Saturday, April 19 to Monday, May 5. Kyren Wilson will be the defending champion, having defeated Jak Jones in the 2024 final.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW