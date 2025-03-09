Neil Robertson whitewashes fellow former snooker world champion Stuart Bingham to win World Grand Prix

Neil Robertson whitewashed fellow former world champion Stuart Bingham 10-0 to win the World Grand Prix for the second time in Hong Kong.

Robertson won all eight frames in the opening session and wrapped up victory when play resumed to claim the 25th ranking title of his career and move ahead of Mark Selby in the all-time winner's list.

Whitewashes in multi-session ranking finals

1989 Grand Prix: Steve Davis 10-0 Dean Reynolds



2020 European Masters: Neil Robertson 9-0 Zhou Yuelong



2022 German Masters: Zhao Xintong 9-0 Yan Bingtao



2025 World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson 10-0 Stuart Bingham



The £180,000 top prize also lifts 'The Thunder from Down Under' from 19th to 11th in the world rankings and effectively secures his place as a seed in the World Championship at the Crucible.

Breaks of 87, 104, 71 and 59 gave Robertson a 4-0 lead and the left-hander stole the fifth and sixth frames as well before a break of 78 made it 7-0.

Bingham, who was appearing in his first ranking final in six years, looked set to finally get off the mark following a break of 63 in frame eight, only for Robertson to clear up with a 66 to win on the black.

Robertson duly completed the fourth ever whitewash in a two-session ranking final, the Australian having inflicted that fate on Zhou Yuelong in 2020 with a 9-0 win in the final of the European Masters.

