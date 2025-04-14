Jackson Page becomes the first player ever to make two 147s in the same match
Jackson Page becomes first player to make two 147s in the same match and lands £147,000 bonus; The 2025 World Snooker Championship runs from Saturday, April 19 to Monday, May 5. Kyren Wilson will be the defending champion, having defeated Jak Jones in the 2024 final
Monday 14 April 2025 16:18, UK
Jackson Page has become the first player to make two 147s in the same match, bagging the £147,000 Triple Crown bonus to book his place at Judgement Day.
The Welshman produced the perfect frame twice in his 10-2 win over Allan Taylor in World Championship qualifying in Sheffield.
Page made three half-century clearances as well as a 109 break as he opened up a commanding 6-1 lead at the English Institute of Sport.
Perfection came in the eighth frame, potting all 15 reds, each followed by a black, and then all six colours, before he made a break of 94 to win the next, leaving him 8-1 ahead on Sunday afternoon and just two away from victory, with the best-of-19 match.
History maker
Page makes the 21st 147 break in the history of the world championship (14 at the Crucible, seven in qualifying)
The 23-year-old then came out on Monday and incredibly knocked in his second maximum of the match en route to victory and set up a clash against either Joe O'Connor or Iulian Boiko in the final round of qualifying for a place at the Crucible.
He has also guaranteed a bonus of £147,000 with the bumper prize on offer to a player who makes two 147s over the three Triple Crown events and the Saudi Arabia Masters this season.
The qualifying rounds run until April 16, with the World Championship due to begin at the Crucible three days later, when defending champion Kyren Wilson is scheduled to play on the opening morning.
