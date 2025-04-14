Jackson Page becomes the first player ever to make two 147s in the same match

Jackson Page has become the first player to make two 147s in the same match, bagging the £147,000 Triple Crown bonus to book his place at Judgement Day.

The Welshman produced the perfect frame twice in his 10-2 win over Allan Taylor in World Championship qualifying in Sheffield.

Page made three half-century clearances as well as a 109 break as he opened up a commanding 6-1 lead at the English Institute of Sport.

Perfection came in the eighth frame, potting all 15 reds, each followed by a black, and then all six colours, before he made a break of 94 to win the next, leaving him 8-1 ahead on Sunday afternoon and just two away from victory, with the best-of-19 match.

History maker

Page makes the 21st 147 break in the history of the world championship (14 at the Crucible, seven in qualifying)



The 23-year-old then came out on Monday and incredibly knocked in his second maximum of the match en route to victory and set up a clash against either Joe O'Connor or Iulian Boiko in the final round of qualifying for a place at the Crucible.

He has also guaranteed a bonus of £147,000 with the bumper prize on offer to a player who makes two 147s over the three Triple Crown events and the Saudi Arabia Masters this season.

The qualifying rounds run until April 16, with the World Championship due to begin at the Crucible three days later, when defending champion Kyren Wilson is scheduled to play on the opening morning.

Snooker ranking tournament winners 2024/25

Championship League: Ali Carter

Ali Carter Xi'an Grand Prix : Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson Saudi Arabia Masters: Judd Trump

Judd Trump English Open: Neil Robertson

Neil Robertson British Open: Mark Selby

Mark Selby Wuhan Open: Xiao Guodong

Xiao Guodong Northern Ireland Open: Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson International Championship: Ding Junhui

Ding Junhui UK Championship: Judd Trump

Judd Trump Shoot Out: Tom Ford

Tom Ford Scottish Open: Lei Peifan

Lei Peifan German Masters: Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson Welsh Open: Mark Selby

Mark Selby World Open: John Higgins

John Higgins World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson

Neil Robertson Players Championship: Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson Tour Championship - John Higgins

- John Higgins World Championship - takes place April 19 to May 5

Winners of non-ranking events