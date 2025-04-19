 Skip to content
World Snooker Championship: Kyren Wilson knocked out after first-round defeat to Lei Peifan

Kyren Wilson suffered a shock defeat on the first day of World Snooker Championship; Wilson beaten 10-9 by China's Lei Peifan on Saturday; Wilson is sixth first-time champion to lose in first round of their title defence

Saturday 19 April 2025 23:06, UK

Kyren Wilson during his match against Lei Peifan at the World Snooker Championship
Image: Defending champion Kyren Wilson has been knocked out of the World Snooker Championship

Kyren Wilson's title defence is over after he was stunned by China's Lei Peifan on the opening day of the 2025 World Snooker Championship.

Wilson had a 6-3 lead after the first session but when the players returned for the second session, Lei won six consecutive frames to put himself on the brink of victory.

Despite a late comeback from Wilson forcing a deciding frame, Lei held his nerve to book his place in round two with a 10-9 win.

It means snooker's 'Crucible curse' continues for another year as a first-time world champion has never retained their title since the tournament moved to Sheffield in 1977.

Lei Peifan during his match against Kyren Wilson during day one of the Halo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
Image: Lei Peifan has booked his place in round two

Wilson came into the tournament as one of the favourites after winning four ranking events this season, two more than any other player.

The 33-year-old is the sixth first-time champion to lose in the first round of their title defence after Steve Davis, Dennis Taylor, Graeme Dott, Neil Robertson and Luca Brecel.

