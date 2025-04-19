World Snooker Championship: Kyren Wilson knocked out after first-round defeat to Lei Peifan
Kyren Wilson suffered a shock defeat on the first day of World Snooker Championship; Wilson beaten 10-9 by China's Lei Peifan on Saturday; Wilson is sixth first-time champion to lose in first round of their title defence
Saturday 19 April 2025 23:06, UK
Kyren Wilson's title defence is over after he was stunned by China's Lei Peifan on the opening day of the 2025 World Snooker Championship.
Wilson had a 6-3 lead after the first session but when the players returned for the second session, Lei won six consecutive frames to put himself on the brink of victory.
Despite a late comeback from Wilson forcing a deciding frame, Lei held his nerve to book his place in round two with a 10-9 win.
It means snooker's 'Crucible curse' continues for another year as a first-time world champion has never retained their title since the tournament moved to Sheffield in 1977.
- World Snooker Championship 2025 full draw and qualifiers
- Snooker news: Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and more 🎱
- Get Sky Sports app for Premier League highlights ⚽
- Sky Sports on WhatsApp: News, videos and analysis 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream on NOW 📺
Wilson came into the tournament as one of the favourites after winning four ranking events this season, two more than any other player.
The 33-year-old is the sixth first-time champion to lose in the first round of their title defence after Steve Davis, Dennis Taylor, Graeme Dott, Neil Robertson and Luca Brecel.