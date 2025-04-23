Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Rocket races into World Snooker Championship second round with victory over Ali Carter

Ronnie O'Sullivan raced to a 10-4 victory over Ali Carter to reach the second round of the World Snooker Championship on his return to the sport.

O'Sullivan, who is going for a record-breaking eighth world title at the Crucible, has not played competitive snooker since snapping his cue ahead of The Masters in January, which he withdrew from.

He then pulled out of the Welsh Open, German Masters and World Grand Prix to "prioritise his health and wellbeing" but dominated against Carter in the second session of their highly-anticipated clash.

O'Sullivan held a slender 5-4 lead overnight but won five consecutive frames, including three centuries, to book a second-round spot against China's Pang Junxu.

Carter had chances but careless mistakes meant it was a one-sided affair on Wednesday afternoon, as O'Sullivan showed glimpses of his best form.

More to follow...