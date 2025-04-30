World Snooker Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan through to 14th Crucible semi-final

Ronnie O'Sullivan is through to the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship for a 14th time, holding his nerve to defeat China's Si Jiahui 13-9 in Sheffield.

O'Sullivan will face another Chinese player in Zhao Xintong - who is competing under amateur status - for a place in the final, with the latter defeating England's Chris Wakelin 13-5 in their quarter-final.

The Rocket is seeking to move past Stephen Hendry's total of seven World Championship successes.

O'Sullivan held off a fightback from Si Jiahui to lead 6-2 heading into Wednesday.

He extended his overnight advantage to 7-2 when he took the opening frame of the morning, capitalising after Si had missed a straightforward pink off the spot.

Si, a semi-finalist on his Crucible debut two years ago, then crafted a break of 101 before a fluked cannon red into the bottom corner helped set O'Sullivan on his way to a run of 75 to take the 11th frame in one visit.

Si reduced the deficit again heading into the mid-session interval, but O'Sullivan pinched the first frame back after his opponent missed a frame-ball red, getting a couple of snookers before clearing the colours.

Si rattled off consecutive half-centuries to get back to 9-6, but O'Sullivan capitalised on another unforced error from Si when missing the brown to come from behind and take the final frame of the session with a 64 break.

Into the final session, Si closed to within two at 10-8, but O'Sullivan produced a superb break to edge to 11-8.

Si won the next frame to put more pressure on O'Sullivan, but two frames in succession in which Si was well set in terms of scoring but missed pots which O'Sullivan ruthlessly took advantage of via a pair of wonderful clearances rubberstamped the result.

Judd Trump will face Mark Williams in the other semi-final, with the world No 1 coming from 7-5 and 8-7 down to blitz Luca Brecel 13-8 via a sensational evening session.

Trump reeled off five straight frames after starting the final session of a high-octane contest all-square, including two more centuries that took his total number of hundred breaks for the season to 104.

That saw him equal then surpass Neil Robertson's 11-year-old record as 35-year-old Trump sealed his last-four clash against Welsh veteran Williams in style.

O'Sullivan: I got off the hook again - I've played the worst of anybody

O'Sullivan told media afterwards:

"I got off the hook again. He played pretty poorly in the first two sessions and he did better in the third session but he didn't finish the frames off and I stole a few.

"I have relied on other people to win and that doesn't feel good for me. I always feel better when I force the opening and put the pressure on my opponents. You feel a lot better when you've won the match rather than they've lost it."

"I'm just hoping to get through the next match.

"I've probably played the worst snooker out of everybody at this tournament. I feel like I've been so poor I've put my opponents off a bit. But when you get to this stage you've got to play well, and I'm going to have to find something to get past Zhao Xintong."

World Snooker Championship: Quarter-finals

John Higgins (3) 12-13 Mark Williams (6)

Zhao Xintong 13-5 Chris Wakelin

13-5 Chris Wakelin Luca Brecel (7) 8-13 Judd Trump (2)

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 13-9 Si Jiahui (13)

Semi-finals

Thursday May 1

Zhao Xintong vs Ronnie O'Sullivan (from 1pm)

Mark Williams vs Judd Trump (from 7pm)

Friday May 2

Zhao Xintong vs Ronnie O'Sullivan (from 10am)

Mark Williams vs Judd Trump (from 2.30pm)

Zhao Xintong vs Ronnie O'Sullivan (from 7pm)

Saturday May 3

Mark Williams vs Judd Trump (from 10am)

Zhao Xintong vs Ronnie O'Sullivan (from 2.30pm)

Mark Williams vs Judd Trump (from 7pm)

Final

Sunday May 4

13:00-18:00

19:00-22:00

Monday May 5

13:00-16:00

19:00-22:00