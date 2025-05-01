World Snooker Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan and Zhao Xintong tied at 4-4 after first session of Crucible semi-final

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Zhao Xintong are locked at 4-4 after the opening session of their World Snooker Championship semi-final with the Chinese player winning the final frame of the afternoon after hitting a pot so ferociously that it damaged the table.

Zhao's black into the right corner during a break of 86 - the highest of the match so far - led to a part of that pocket collapsing and the balls scattering all over the floor.

Seven-time champion O'Sullivan's pedigree and experience on the big stage had shown when winning three frames in a row at one point, but it did not deter Zhao, who finished impressively to leave things all square after the opening session of the best-of-33 contest.

Image: Zhao Xintong raced into a 2-0 lead in his semi-final against Ronnie O'Sullivan before the first session finished all square at 4-4

First-time Crucible semi-finalist Zhao showed no sign of nerves, settling quickly into his work as he picked up the first two frames with minimal fuss.

O'Sullivan potted the white off the initial break and was restricted to just a couple of reds as the Chinese player put together a decisive 60 to draw first blood. It was a similar story next up, with O'Sullivan opening the door with a missed black and Zhao cashing in with a 62 break.

O'Sullivan came to life at 2-0, producing his best shot yet when he brilliantly hid the blue and got into the zone with a breezy 64. And by the time the mid-session interval arrived he had wrestled back the momentum, conjuring a fluid 73 to even the scores before jamming a black in the jaws when a century was there for the taking.

O'Sullivan's roll continued after the restart as he got the better of a safety exchange on his way to sealing the fifth frame, leaving Zhao over half an hour and two frames without scoring a point. When he snapped his barren streak he did enough to draw level once again.

Both players saved their best for last as they warmed to an engaging battle, O'Sullivan regaining the upper hand with a break of 82 before Zhao shot back with his destructive 86.

The pair resume their semi-final at 10am on Friday, May 2.

Semi-finals

Thursday May 1

Mark Williams vs Judd Trump (from 7pm)

Friday May 2

Zhao Xintong vs Ronnie O'Sullivan (from 10am)

Mark Williams vs Judd Trump (from 2.30pm)

Zhao Xintong vs Ronnie O'Sullivan (from 7pm)

Saturday May 3

Mark Williams vs Judd Trump (from 10am)

Zhao Xintong vs Ronnie O'Sullivan (from 2.30pm)

Mark Williams vs Judd Trump (from 7pm)

Final

Sunday May 4

13:00-18:00

19:00-22:00

Monday May 5

13:00-16:00

19:00-22:00