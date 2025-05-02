World Snooker Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan loses all EIGHT frames of Friday morning session to trail Zhao Xintong

Ronnie O'Sullivan suffered a morning session whitewash as he lost all eight frames to Zhao Xintong to trail their World Snooker Championship semi-final 12-4.

The seven-time champion emerged from Thursday's opening session level at 4-4 but had the tip and ferrule on his cue changed overnight, having labelled it as "awful" ahead of the last-four clash.

The move backfired spectacularly though as O'Sullivan lost every frame on Friday morning - suffering only the fourth session whitewash of his storied career.

It means that qualifier Zhao is now only five frames shy of victory and a place in the final in the best-of-33 encounter.

Judd Trump leads Mark Williams 5-3 in the other semi-final which resumes at 2.30pm on Friday, while O'Sullivan and Zhao's clash continues from 7pm.

Zhao made breaks of 57 (twice), 112 and 82 to establish an 8-4 lead prior to the mid-session interval, with a shellshocked O'Sullivan scoring just 50 points in those four frames and recording a highest break of 23.

There was to be no respite for the 49-year-old as Zhao made breaks of 67 and 115 when play resumed at the Crucible to further extend his lead.

O'Sullivan missed a yellow off the spot in the next frame to allow his opponent back to the table, though Zhao needed two opportunities to take the frame before he also claimed the last with a break of 87 to complete the whitewash after O'Sullivan inexplicably missed a simple blue to the middle pocket.

Former UK Championship winner John Virgo, commentating for the BBC, was full of praise for Zhao's performance.

"Scintillating snooker," Virgo said. "What a player. What a future he's got in the game.

"To do this to Ronnie O'Sullivan, it's a phenomenal performance. Changing of the guard maybe, right here, right now."

Semi-finals

Friday May 2

Mark Williams 3-5 Judd Trump (from 2.30pm)

Zhao Xintong 12-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan (from 7pm)

Saturday May 3

Mark Williams vs Judd Trump (from 10am)

Zhao Xintong vs Ronnie O'Sullivan (from 2.30pm)

Mark Williams vs Judd Trump (from 7pm)

Final

Sunday May 4

13:00-18:00

19:00-22:00

Monday May 5

13:00-16:00

19:00-22:00