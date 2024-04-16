Troy Deeney on his UK Open Pool aims as part of World Nineball Tour: To not embarrass myself and push sport forward

Former professional footballer Troy Deeney will play on the World Nineball Tour as a wildcard player at the UK Open Pool Championship in Telford, live on Sky Sports, revealing his aim to "push the sport forward".

Deeney, who featured across six seasons of the Premier League for Watford, scoring 47 goals, will compete at the UK Open Pool Championship with the opening four days live on Matchroom's YouTube channels and then the final two days live on Sky Sports from May 11-12.

The 35-year-old last played for Forest Green Rovers in League Two this season, ahead of taking on a player/manager role during the campaign and being dismissed in January, but will now appear on screens playing a very different sport.

"It's something different, isn't it? Something completely new," Deeney told Sky Sports. "I just like pushing the boundaries a little bit, and seeing how it goes.

"I've always got fond respect for any athlete in any profession. To do what they do takes hours and years of practice and dedication, so why not try my hand at it when the opportunity has come around?

"It was a no-brainer really."

Image: Deeney played for Forest Green Rovers in League Two last season, later taking on a player/manager role

In terms of his aims for his upcoming venture, Deeney cut a realistic tone, without dismissing his chances entirely.

"The aim is to go there and not embarrass myself to be honest, but also be humble enough and vulnerable enough to know these guys have been doing it for years," he said.

"You can't just put a few months' worth of genuine training into it and a lot of years of odd playing - sometimes with a beer in hand as well - and expect to beat these guys.

Image: Deeney says he is sure his 'competitive edge will come flowing through' during the UK Open Pool Championship in Telford

"But I know as soon as I'm involved in anything, my competitive edge will come flowing through anyways. I'll give it a good go.

"To be limited in my ability and a lot of people expecting the world of me…I'm quite used to that!

"My end goal for this is to push the sport forward as much as I possibly can."

