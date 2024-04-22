World Snooker Championship 2024: Draw, dates, results and Crucible schedule as Ronnie O'Sullivan targets eighth title

Ding Junhui, Judd Trump and Mark Williams among players looking to stop Ronnie O'Sullivan winning record eighth World Snooker Championship; tournament runs from April 20 to May 6 at The Crucible in Sheffield, with champion taking home £500,000 and £40,000 awarded for 147 break
Monday 22 April 2024 18:12, UK
The 2024 World Snooker Championship takes place in Sheffield between April 20 and May 6 with Ronnie O'Sullivan targeting a record eighth title.
O'Sullivan won the World Championship in 2022 to equal Stephen Hendry's record of seven Crucible crowns and comes into the 2024 event having won five titles so far season, including The Masters and the UK Championship for a record eighth time each.
Second seed O'Sullivan begins his tournament at 2.30pm on Wednesday April 24 against Jackson Page, before concluding that match at 1pm the following afternoon.
Belgium's Luca Brecel won the 2023 World Championship, defeating O'Sullivan 13-10 at the quarter-final stage before beating four-time world champion Mark Selby in the final as he became the first player from mainland Europe to claim snooker's top prize.
However, Brecel was knocked out in the first round this year, pipped 10-9 by David Gilbert, as he became the 19th first-time champion to fail to defend his title in Sheffield.
(1) Luca Brecel 9-10 David Gilbert
(16) Robert Milkins vs Pang Junxu
(9) Ali Carter 7-10 Stephen Maguire
(8) Shaun Murphy 10-5 Lyu Haotian
(5) Mark Selby 6-10 Joe O'Connor
(12) Kyren Wilson vs Dominic Dale
(13) John Higgins vs Jamie Jones
(4) Mark Allen vs Robbie Williams
(3) Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei
(14) Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden
(11) Zhang Anda 4-10 Jak Jones
(6) Mark Williams vs Si Jiahui
(7) Ding Junhui vs Jack Lisowski
(10) Gary Wilson vs Stuart Bingham
(15) Barry Hawkins vs Ryan Day
(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Jackson Page
Monday April 22
10am
Shaun Murphy vs Lyu Haotian
Gary Wilson vs Stuart Bingham
2.30pm
Mark Selby vs Joe O'Connor
Mark Williams vs Si Jiahui
7pm
Robert Milkins vs Pang Junxu
Gary Wilson vs Stuart Bingham
Tuesday April 23
10am
Kyren Wilson vs Dominic Dale
Ding Junhui vs Jack Lisowski
2.30pm
Mark Allen vs Robbie Williams
Mark Williams vs Si Jiahui
7pm
Robert Milkins vs Pang Junxu
Barry Hawkins vs Ryan Day
Wednesday April 24
10am
Kyren Wilson vs Dominic Dale
Ding Junhui vs Jack Lisowski
2.30pm
Mark Allen vs Robbie Williams
Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Jackson Page
7pm
John Higgins vs Jamie Jones
Barry Hawkins vs Ryan Day
Thursday, April 25
1pm
Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Jackson Page
7pm
John Higgins vs Jamie Jones
Second round - Thursday April 25-Monday April 29
Quarter-finals - Tuesday April 30-Wednesday May 1
Semi-finals - Thursday May 2, Friday May 3, Saturday May 4
Final - Sunday May 5 and Monday May 6
The Crucible Theatre, in the heart of Sheffield, has staged the World Championship every year since 1977 and the venue's current contract runs until 2027.
O'Sullivan recently told The Sun that he would like to see the World Championship moved, suggesting Saudi Arabia and China as alternatives.
Any player who makes a maximum break at the World Championship will receive £40,000, with 14 having been made over the years - including two in the 2023 tournament.
Kyren Wilson achieved the feat in the opening round before Selby became the first player to hit a 147 in a final during his 18-15 defeat to Brecel.
2023: Luca Brecel
2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2021: Mark Selby
2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2019: Judd Trump
2018: Mark Williams
2017: Mark Selby
2016: Mark Selby
2015: Stuart Bingham
2014: Mark Selby