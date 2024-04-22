World Snooker Championship 2024: Draw, dates, results and Crucible schedule as Ronnie O'Sullivan targets eighth title

The 2024 World Snooker Championship takes place in Sheffield between April 20 and May 6 with Ronnie O'Sullivan targeting a record eighth title.

O'Sullivan won the World Championship in 2022 to equal Stephen Hendry's record of seven Crucible crowns and comes into the 2024 event having won five titles so far season, including The Masters and the UK Championship for a record eighth time each.

Second seed O'Sullivan begins his tournament at 2.30pm on Wednesday April 24 against Jackson Page, before concluding that match at 1pm the following afternoon.

Belgium's Luca Brecel won the 2023 World Championship, defeating O'Sullivan 13-10 at the quarter-final stage before beating four-time world champion Mark Selby in the final as he became the first player from mainland Europe to claim snooker's top prize.

However, Brecel was knocked out in the first round this year, pipped 10-9 by David Gilbert, as he became the 19th first-time champion to fail to defend his title in Sheffield.

Full first-round draw and results - Best of 19 frames (seeding number in brackets)

(1) Luca Brecel 9-10 David Gilbert

(16) Robert Milkins vs Pang Junxu

(9) Ali Carter 7-10 Stephen Maguire

(8) Shaun Murphy 10-5 Lyu Haotian

(5) Mark Selby 6-10 Joe O'Connor

(12) Kyren Wilson vs Dominic Dale

(13) John Higgins vs Jamie Jones

(4) Mark Allen vs Robbie Williams

(3) Judd Trump 10-5 Hossein Vafaei

(14) Tom Ford 10-6 Ricky Walden

(11) Zhang Anda 4-10 Jak Jones

(6) Mark Williams vs Si Jiahui

(7) Ding Junhui vs Jack Lisowski

(10) Gary Wilson vs Stuart Bingham

(15) Barry Hawkins vs Ryan Day

(2) Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Jackson Page

Image: Mark Williams won the Tour Championship in April and could challenge for a fourth world title

World Snooker Championship 2024 - upcoming first-round schedule

Monday April 22

10am

Shaun Murphy vs Lyu Haotian

Gary Wilson vs Stuart Bingham

2.30pm

Mark Selby vs Joe O'Connor

Mark Williams vs Si Jiahui

7pm

Robert Milkins vs Pang Junxu

Gary Wilson vs Stuart Bingham

Tuesday April 23

10am

Kyren Wilson vs Dominic Dale

Ding Junhui vs Jack Lisowski

2.30pm

Mark Allen vs Robbie Williams

Mark Williams vs Si Jiahui

7pm

Robert Milkins vs Pang Junxu

Barry Hawkins vs Ryan Day

Wednesday April 24

10am

Kyren Wilson vs Dominic Dale

Ding Junhui vs Jack Lisowski

2.30pm

Mark Allen vs Robbie Williams

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Jackson Page

7pm

John Higgins vs Jamie Jones

Barry Hawkins vs Ryan Day

Thursday, April 25

1pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Jackson Page

7pm

John Higgins vs Jamie Jones

Second round - Thursday April 25-Monday April 29

Quarter-finals - Tuesday April 30-Wednesday May 1

Semi-finals - Thursday May 2, Friday May 3, Saturday May 4

Final - Sunday May 5 and Monday May 6

World Snooker Championship - tournament format Round one (last 32) - best of 19 frames

Round two (last 16) - best of 25 frames

Quarter-finals - best of 25 frames

Semi-finals - best of 33 frames

Final - best of 35 frames

Where is the World Snooker Championship held?

Image: Mark Selby is a four-time world champion

The Crucible Theatre, in the heart of Sheffield, has staged the World Championship every year since 1977 and the venue's current contract runs until 2027.

O'Sullivan recently told The Sun that he would like to see the World Championship moved, suggesting Saudi Arabia and China as alternatives.

What do you get for making a maximum 147 break?

Any player who makes a maximum break at the World Championship will receive £40,000, with 14 having been made over the years - including two in the 2023 tournament.

Kyren Wilson achieved the feat in the opening round before Selby became the first player to hit a 147 in a final during his 18-15 defeat to Brecel.

World Snooker Championship prize money Winner - £500,000

Runner-up - £200,000

Semi-final exit - £100,000

Quarter-final exit - £50,000

Second-round exit - £30,000

First-round exit - £20,000

World Snooker Championship - last 10 winners

2023: Luca Brecel

2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2019: Judd Trump

2018: Mark Williams

2017: Mark Selby

2016: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

2014: Mark Selby