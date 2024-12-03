Mosconi Cup 2024: Team Europe beat USA 11-6 to win fifth consecutive tournament in Florida

Team Europe beat USA 11-6 to win the Mosconi Cup for a fifth consecutive title in Florida.

Captain Jayson Shaw beat opposing skipper Skyler Woodward 5-0 to extend Europe's lead by five points, getting their night off to a great start at 10-5.

Fedor Gorst took a point back before Francisco Sanchez Ruiz beat Woodward 5-4 himself to grab an 11-6 win, finishing with a nine ball into the middle pocket.

Team USA captain Skyler Woodward made the crowd go wild after winning a game to trail only 10-6 to Team Europe

"It's like a dream come true because when I was younger I always dreamed of playing Mosconi, and I made a nine ball so dreams come true sometimes," said Ruiz on Sky Sports.

"It's an amazing feeling. First of all, I want to say thank you to all the fans, American fans and Europe fans. I was feeling a lot of pressure and feel like I can't speak right now."

Mickey Krause, the European Open champion and the only rookie of the tournament, said: "It's amazing, all these guys played great. He really deserved to win this match. It's about trying to have fun."

Shaw etched his name further into the history books. Not only did he secure his seventh Mosconi Cup title and his third MVP award, but he also became the first player to be crowned MVP as a playing captain.

"I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who came and watched this week. It couldn't have been the same without you guys," said the Scot.

"It's been stressful and a lot more work this year, I had to get the guys prepared well and get them together nine days before this.

"We worked on a lot of things, a lot of double matches and I'm just super proud of the boys, it's a pleasure to have them on my team."

