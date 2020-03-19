Snooker News

World Pool Masters, US Open Pool Championship and US Open Junior Pool Championship postponed

US Open Pool Championship and US Open Junior Pool Championship have also been postponed

Last Updated: 19/03/20 1:18pm

David Alcaide of Spain is the reigning World Pool Masters champion
David Alcaide of Spain is the reigning World Pool Masters champion

The World Pool Masters, scheduled to take place in Gibraltar from March 26-29, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 US Open Pool Championship and US Open Junior Pool Championship have also been postponed.

Matchroom Pool and HM Government of Gibraltar took the decision with the health and safety of our players, spectators and staff as the paramount concern for the event, which was due to be shown live on Sky Sports.

