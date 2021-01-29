The Mosconi Cup will bring to an end the biggest ever year of pool on Sky Sports

Team Europe will be defending the Mosconi Cup in 2021

Get ready for the biggest ever year of pool, with the Mosconi Cup - live on Sky Sports in December - ending a calendar of six major pool tournaments for 2021.

The World Pool Masters will return in Gibraltar from April 6-9, before the World Pool Championship relaunches from April 12-16 with increased prize money.

The tournament will take place in the UK, with full details to be confirmed in due course.

The World Cup of Pool will be the feature of the summer pool calendar, before the 44th US Open Pool Championship this autumn.

Jayson Shaw spearheaded Europe to victory on home soil in Coventry in December

Then the year will close out with Europe as defending champions at the Mosconi Cup, set to take place from December 6-9.

You can watch these five events on Sky Sports.

Matchroom have confirmed the 9-ball year will break off with the brand-new Championship League Pool, which will take place behind-closed-doors at Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes from March 22-29.

Emily Frazer says Matchroom hope to reignite optimism and hope for all in the sport

Emily Frazer, managing director of Matchroom Multi Sport, said: "Despite such challenging times faced for all over the past year and still experiencing now, we are more determined than ever to launch a calendar of events for pool, ensuring players have a schedule to follow, look forward to and practice for.

"With six events now in the Matchroom Pool stable and the launch of Championship League Pool we are poised to get the ball rolling come March 22.

"Ranking points are an integral part of our prestigious Mosconi Cup and we will be focusing on our Matchroom World Rankings, ensuring our six pool events unite and align, giving players the opportunity to be rewarded and earn their spots; an ongoing and work-in-progress.

"The climate is constantly changing but we are eager and passionate to deliver these events safely to players and hopefully spectators (when possible). With this proposed schedule of events, we can reignite optimism and hope for all in the sport."

