World Snooker Championship 2025 draw: Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Ali Carter while Kyren Wilson takes on Lei Peifan
Ronnie O'Sullivan is drawn against famous rival Ali Carter; The 2025 World Snooker Championship runs from Saturday, April 19 to Monday, May 5. Kyren Wilson will be the defending champion, having defeated Jak Jones in the 2024 final
Thursday 17 April 2025 10:59, UK
Ronnie O'Sullivan has been drawn against Ali Carter at the 2025 World Snooker Championship with 'The Rocket' intending to play at the Crucible.
O'Sullivan and Carter have history after famously barging shoulders at the Crucible during their clash in 2018. Their heated rivalry has since continued with a war of words, O'Sullivan insisted Carter needed to 'sort his life out' following their matchup in last year's Masters final.
Seven-time world champion O'Sullivan has said he will wait until the last minute before deciding whether to play at this year's tournament, with Sky Sports revealing on Wednesday that he was leaning towards playing.
The 49th World Championship takes place between April 19 and May 5.
Kyren Wilson, who is bidding to break the 'Crucible curse' by becoming the first maiden winner to retain the title, will face Lei Peifan.
World No 1 and 2019 champion Judd Trump takes on Zhou Yuelong, while Mark Selby has been drawn against Ben Woollaston.
Joe Johnson in 1987 and Ken Doherty in 1998 are the only men to reach the final a year after lifting their first title, with Johnson losing to Steve Davis (18-14) in a repeat of the 1986 showpiece and Doherty defeated by John Higgins (18-12).
Wilson is seeded to face Jak Jones in the second round a year after he defeated the Welshman 18-14 in the 2024 final.
O'Sullivan has not featured competitively since he snapped his cue after withdrawing from the Championship League in January, and has also withdrawn from five of the last six World Snooker Tour events on medical grounds.
"I don't think either of them will be happy with that draw," Selby said of O'Sullivan and Carter while speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live. "It's great that Ronnie is in the competition. We've not seen him since January, so it's great. I want him to play and, as it stands, he's playing which is good for the game.
"As you said, Carter is one of the toughest qualifiers to get drawn against. He's played Ronnie in the world final and played in the Masters final a few years ago. It's a horrible draw."
Will Ronnie O'Sullivan play?
O'Sullivan has left it late to reveal whether he will compete in this year's event in his quest to become the most decorated winner of the modern era.
He has not missed the tournament since making his Crucible debut at the age of 17 in 1993, with his seven title victories achieved in 2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2020 and 2022. He is one title victory away from overtaking Stephen Hendry on the all-time list.
The 49-year-old has not played at a ranking event since November, when he smashed up his cue out of frustration when he was beaten by Barry Hawkins, before dropping out of the Championship League in January. He has also missed a string of tournaments this year on "medical grounds".
O'Sullivan admitted earlier this year that the decision would be left to the last minute.
He said: "I haven't made my mind up, I'll probably make a decision on maybe the 17th or 18th of April. I'd love to be able to go there and play, I'd love to be able to have the confidence to be able to get my cue out and go and play snooker.
O'Sullivan vs Carter session times:
- Tuesday April 22 at 2:30pm
- Wednesday April 23 at 2:30pm
This will be a best of 19 frames with the first nine frames being played in the first session.
Inside O'Sullivan's beef with Carter
O'Sullivan and Carter, who overcame a neck injury to qualify, have endured a rocky relationship and notably clashed following last year's Masters final.
O'Sullivan said his opponent was "not a nice person" during an expletive-laden rant following his 10-7 victory in that match after Carter accused him of "snotting all over the floor".
Carter beat O'Sullivan in the second round of the same tournament in 2018 when they were involved in a "shoulder barge" incident.
'The Captain' called out O'Sullivan's behaviour during the match, admitting that his bitter rival "looked like he wanted to kill" him. Despite practising together growing up, Carter and O'Sullivan have been on frosty terms ever since.
2025 World Championship draw
Top Half
Kyren Wilson (1) v Lei Peifan
Jak Jones (16) v Zhao Xintong
Neil Robertson (9) v Chris Wakelin
Mark Allen (8) v Fan Zhengyi
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) v Ali Carter
Zhang Anda (12) v Pang Junxu
Si Jiahui (13) v David Gilbert
Mark Selby (4) v Ben Woollaston
Bottom Half
John Higgins (3) v Joe O'Connor
Xiao Guodong (14) v Matt Selt
Barry Hawkins (11) v Hossein Vafaei
Mark Williams (6) v Wu Yize
Luca Brecel (7) v Ryan Day
Ding Junhui (10) v Zak Surety
Shaun Murphy (15) v Dan Wells
Judd Trump (2) v Zhou Yuelong
How much is the Crucible prize money?
- The winner will receive £500,000 and there is total prize fund of £2,395,000.
- Winner: £500,000
- Runner-up: £200,000
- Semi-finalists: £100,000
- Quarter-finalists: £50,000
- Last 16: £30,000
- Last 32: £20,000
- Last 48: £15,000
- Last 80: £10,000
- Last 112: £5,000
- Highest break (qualifying stage included): £15,000
What's the format?
- First-round matches are the best of 19 frames.
- Second round and quarter-final matches are played over a maximum of 25.
- Semi-final matches are best of 33 frames.
- The final is the best of 35 frames.
Morning sessions are scheduled to begin at 10am each day, with afternoon sessions starting at 2:30pm and evening sessions at 7pm.
The final will begin at 1pm on Sunday, May 4 and Monday, May 5, with the evening sessions for the final beginning at 7pm.
World Snooker Championship - previous 10 winners
2024: Kyren Wilson
2023: Luca Brecel
2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2021: Mark Selby
2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan
2019: Judd Trump
2018: Mark Williams
2017: Mark Selby
2016: Mark Selby
2015: Stuart Bingham
Snooker ranking tournament winners 2024/25
- Championship League: Ali Carter
- Xi'an Grand Prix: Kyren Wilson
- Saudi Arabia Masters: Judd Trump
- English Open: Neil Robertson
- British Open: Mark Selby
- Wuhan Open: Xiao Guodong
- Northern Ireland Open: Kyren Wilson
- International Championship: Ding Junhui
- UK Championship: Judd Trump
- Shoot Out: Tom Ford
- Scottish Open: Lei Peifan
- German Masters: Kyren Wilson
- Welsh Open: Mark Selby
- World Open: John Higgins
- World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson
- Players Championship: Kyren Wilson
- Tour Championship: John Higgins
- World Championship - takes place April 19 to May 5
Winners of non-ranking events
- Shanghai Masters: Judd Trump
- Champion of Champions: Mark Williams
- Riyadh Season Championship: Mark Allen
- The Masters: Shaun Murphy
- Championship League Invitational: Mark Selby