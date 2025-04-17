World Snooker Championship 2025 draw: Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Ali Carter while Kyren Wilson takes on Lei Peifan

Ronnie O'Sullivan has been drawn against Ali Carter at the 2025 World Snooker Championship with 'The Rocket' intending to play at the Crucible.

O'Sullivan and Carter have history after famously barging shoulders at the Crucible during their clash in 2018. Their heated rivalry has since continued with a war of words, O'Sullivan insisted Carter needed to 'sort his life out' following their matchup in last year's Masters final.

Seven-time world champion O'Sullivan has said he will wait until the last minute before deciding whether to play at this year's tournament, with Sky Sports revealing on Wednesday that he was leaning towards playing.

The 49th World Championship takes place between April 19 and May 5.

Kyren Wilson, who is bidding to break the 'Crucible curse' by becoming the first maiden winner to retain the title, will face Lei Peifan.

World No 1 and 2019 champion Judd Trump takes on Zhou Yuelong, while Mark Selby has been drawn against Ben Woollaston.

Image: The world championship will be played at the iconic Crucible Theatre in Sheffield

Joe Johnson in 1987 and Ken Doherty in 1998 are the only men to reach the final a year after lifting their first title, with Johnson losing to Steve Davis (18-14) in a repeat of the 1986 showpiece and Doherty defeated by John Higgins (18-12).

Wilson is seeded to face Jak Jones in the second round a year after he defeated the Welshman 18-14 in the 2024 final.

O'Sullivan has not featured competitively since he snapped his cue after withdrawing from the Championship League in January, and has also withdrawn from five of the last six World Snooker Tour events on medical grounds.

"I don't think either of them will be happy with that draw," Selby said of O'Sullivan and Carter while speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live. "It's great that Ronnie is in the competition. We've not seen him since January, so it's great. I want him to play and, as it stands, he's playing which is good for the game.

"As you said, Carter is one of the toughest qualifiers to get drawn against. He's played Ronnie in the world final and played in the Masters final a few years ago. It's a horrible draw."

Will Ronnie O'Sullivan play?

Image: O'Sullivan has won the world championship seven times

O'Sullivan has left it late to reveal whether he will compete in this year's event in his quest to become the most decorated winner of the modern era.

He has not missed the tournament since making his Crucible debut at the age of 17 in 1993, with his seven title victories achieved in 2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2020 and 2022. He is one title victory away from overtaking Stephen Hendry on the all-time list.

The 49-year-old has not played at a ranking event since November, when he smashed up his cue out of frustration when he was beaten by Barry Hawkins, before dropping out of the Championship League in January. He has also missed a string of tournaments this year on "medical grounds".

O'Sullivan admitted earlier this year that the decision would be left to the last minute.

He said: "I haven't made my mind up, I'll probably make a decision on maybe the 17th or 18th of April. I'd love to be able to go there and play, I'd love to be able to have the confidence to be able to get my cue out and go and play snooker.

O'Sullivan vs Carter session times:

Tuesday April 22 at 2:30pm

Wednesday April 23 at 2:30pm

This will be a best of 19 frames with the first nine frames being played in the first session.

Inside O'Sullivan's beef with Carter

Image: O'Sullivan (left) has won 23 of his 26 matches against Carter, including victories in the 2008 and 2012 world championship finals

O'Sullivan and Carter, who overcame a neck injury to qualify, have endured a rocky relationship and notably clashed following last year's Masters final.

O'Sullivan said his opponent was "not a nice person" during an expletive-laden rant following his 10-7 victory in that match after Carter accused him of "snotting all over the floor".

Carter beat O'Sullivan in the second round of the same tournament in 2018 when they were involved in a "shoulder barge" incident.

'The Captain' called out O'Sullivan's behaviour during the match, admitting that his bitter rival "looked like he wanted to kill" him. Despite practising together growing up, Carter and O'Sullivan have been on frosty terms ever since.

2025 World Championship draw

Top Half

Kyren Wilson (1) v Lei Peifan

Jak Jones (16) v Zhao Xintong

Neil Robertson (9) v Chris Wakelin

Mark Allen (8) v Fan Zhengyi

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) v Ali Carter

Zhang Anda (12) v Pang Junxu

Si Jiahui (13) v David Gilbert

Mark Selby (4) v Ben Woollaston

Bottom Half

John Higgins (3) v Joe O'Connor

Xiao Guodong (14) v Matt Selt

Barry Hawkins (11) v Hossein Vafaei

Mark Williams (6) v Wu Yize

Luca Brecel (7) v Ryan Day

Ding Junhui (10) v Zak Surety

Shaun Murphy (15) v Dan Wells

Judd Trump (2) v Zhou Yuelong

How much is the Crucible prize money?

The winner will receive £500,000 and there is total prize fund of £2,395,000.

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Highest break (qualifying stage included): £15,000

What's the format?

First-round matches are the best of 19 frames.

Second round and quarter-final matches are played over a maximum of 25.

Semi-final matches are best of 33 frames.

The final is the best of 35 frames.

Morning sessions are scheduled to begin at 10am each day, with afternoon sessions starting at 2:30pm and evening sessions at 7pm.

The final will begin at 1pm on Sunday, May 4 and Monday, May 5, with the evening sessions for the final beginning at 7pm.

World Snooker Championship - previous 10 winners

Image: Wilson will hope to break the 'Crucible curse' by becoming the first maiden winner to retain the title

2024: Kyren Wilson

2023: Luca Brecel

2022: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2021: Mark Selby

2020: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2019: Judd Trump

2018: Mark Williams

2017: Mark Selby

2016: Mark Selby

2015: Stuart Bingham

Snooker ranking tournament winners 2024/25

Championship League: Ali Carter

Ali Carter Xi'an Grand Prix : Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson Saudi Arabia Masters: Judd Trump

Judd Trump English Open: Neil Robertson

Neil Robertson British Open: Mark Selby

Mark Selby Wuhan Open: Xiao Guodong

Xiao Guodong Northern Ireland Open: Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson International Championship: Ding Junhui

Ding Junhui UK Championship: Judd Trump

Judd Trump Shoot Out: Tom Ford

Tom Ford Scottish Open: Lei Peifan

Lei Peifan German Masters: Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson Welsh Open: Mark Selby

Mark Selby World Open: John Higgins

John Higgins World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson

Neil Robertson Players Championship: Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson Tour Championship: John Higgins

John Higgins World Championship - takes place April 19 to May 5

Winners of non-ranking events