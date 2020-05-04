World Aquatics Championships postponed until 2022

The International Swimming Federation has announced next year's World Aquatics Championships have been postponed from 2021 to 2022.

The event in Fukuoka, Japan, will now be held between May 13-29, 2022, having originally been scheduled for July 16 to August 1 of next year.

The decision follows the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback from them, we have no doubt that the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the championships," said FINA president Julio Maglione.

"At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned."

The switch after consultation with broadcasters, athletes and national federations follows similar moves by athletics and football for the world championships in Oregon and the Women's European Championship in England.

Soichiro Takashima, the mayor of Fukuoka, says there will be no reduction in the competition schedule.

"Of course, due to lingering COVID-19 fears here in Fukuoka City, we still cannot let our guard down," he said.

"However, we will continue to exert our utmost efforts to eliminate COVID-19 as early as possible to meet the expectations of the many athletes and sports fans longing for the opening of our championships, and to make the event a great success."

The swimming body confirmed its World Masters Championships will also take place across the island of Kyushu from May 31-June 9 of 2022.

Swimming's new date avoids any overlap with the 2022 Commonwealth Games, due to be held Birmingham from July 27 to August 7.

There had been fears a clash would deny British fans the chance to see current Olympic and world breaststroke champion Adam Peaty going for gold in front of a home crowd.