No arrests after UFC McGregor v Khabib fight in Las Vegas, say police

Conor McGregor lost in his first fight for nearly two years away from the octagon

There were no arrests after the post-fight melee which followed Conor McGregor's UFC defeat, Las Vegas Police have revealed.

The 30-year-old tapped out midway through the fourth round against the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov, who then vaulted the cage and attacked someone from McGregor's camp, while the Irishman was set upon by at least two men who entered the octagon.

A statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday read: "LVMPD officers assisted with breaking up several small fights that took place after Saturday night's UFC main event in Las Vegas.

Khabib Nurmagomedov apologised for the brawl after his fight with McGregor

"After all the parties were separated, no one involved wished to press charges and no arrests occurred."

The victory meant Khabib retained his lightweight title in the division and kept his undefeated record intact.

Despite the bad blood, McGregor has appeared to remain unfazed and suggested a future meeting to settle the score.

"Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch," McGregor tweeted on Sunday.

We lost the match but won the battle.

On Monday, McGregor returned to Twitter and said: "We lost the match but won the battle. The war goes on."

Following the incidents at the weekend, Khabib held a press conference in which he apologised for his actions, although he highlighted his disdain for McGregor's antics ahead of the clash which involved an attack on his team bus.

"First of all I want to say sorry to Nevada Athletic Commission and second to Vegas. I know this is not my best side. I'm a human being," said the 30-year-old Russian.