Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Floyd Mayweather will not happen in boxing ring says Dana White

Floyd Mayweather will have to enter the octagon to face Khabib Nurmagomedov according to Dana White

UFC president Dana White says a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather will only happen on his terms - in the octagon.

White confirmed to US media tabloid network TMZ Sports that a repeat of the high-profile 2017 boxing match between Mayweather and Conor McGregor would not happen.

Mayweather said earlier this month that he would not consider fighting Nurmagomedov in UFC, throwing the chances of a clash between the two unbeaten men into doubt.

White said: "Listen, if Mayweather wants to fight, come fight.

"You fight in the UFC. We're not boxing him. We did that once. That's over.

"You wanna fight? You come fight - a real fight."

The pair have been exchanging words since Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor on the Irishman's return to UFC last month.

Nurmagomedov is currently serving a suspension issued by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after that clash ended in an all-out brawl.

And White knows what Nurmagomedov's next bout should be, as he added: "Tony Ferguson is the right fight. It's the fight to make. It obviously depends on the suspension and what happens - we'll see."