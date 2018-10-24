Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov remain banned

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have had their suspensions extended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

The duo were sanctioned due to their involvement in a brawl which followed Nurmagomedov's fourth-round defeat of McGregor in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Both men were handed temporary suspensions following the fight, which have now been extended by Nevada fight regulators.

Nevada Athletic Commission Chairman Anthony Marnell III said the suspensions will last until an investigation is complete - and the two fighters are required to attend a December 10 disciplinary hearing in Las Vegas.

Khabib's suspension has been extended but some of his withheld prize money has been released

The five-member board voted unanimously on the suspensions - but have also released $1 million of the $2 million prize money withheld from Nurmagomedov immediately after the October 6 brawl at T-Mobile Arena.

Marnell said he would have also withheld McGregor's $3 million purse, if he'd immediately seen video that later emerged, showing McGregor trying to join fighting outside the cage.