Darren Till to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC Fight Night 147 in London

Darren Till will return to the Octagon on March 16

Darren Till will look to bounce back from his UFC welterweight title heartache when he returns to action against Jorge Masvidal at London's O2 Arena on March 16.

The Liverpudlian suffered the first mixed martial arts defeat of his career when he submitted to 170lb champion Tyron Woodley in Dallas last September.

There was speculation Till would move up a division but he has decided to continue campaigning at welterweight, where he is ranked third by the UFC.

In what will be only his second bout in England - having spent much of his professional career in Brazil - Till (17-1-1) takes on an American opponent with 32 wins and 13 losses in a UFC Fight Night main event.

Masvidal, six places below Till in the UFC welterweight rankings, has dropped decisions to Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson in his two most recent contests while he did not compete at all last year.

In the co-headliner, Jamaican-born Englishman Leon Edwards will look for his seventh successive win when he takes on Iceland's Gunnar Nelson - a training partner of Conor McGregor - in another welterweight contest.