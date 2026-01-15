Winter Olympics 2026: Schedule, dates, sports, Team GB medal hopes and more for Milano Cortina Games

All of the key information you need to know ahead of the 25th Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

Where is the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in north Italy will host this year's Winter Olympics - the third time the country has held the Games.

Italy last hosted the Winter Olympics in Turin in 2006 and Cortina d'Ampezzo was the home of the 1956 Games.

When is the 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics takes place from Friday, February 6 to Sunday, February 22.

However, the first action begins on Wednesday February 4 with the mixed doubles curling competition, which will have GB representation, with ice hockey and snowboarding's big air event also getting under way on Thursday February 5.

When and where is the opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony is on Friday, February 6 at the San Siro Stadium - home of AC Milan and Inter Milan. American singer Mariah Carey will be one of the headline acts.

The closing ceremony is on Sunday, February 22 at the iconic Verona Arena.

List of sports and venues at 2026 Winter Olympics

Alpine skiing - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre and Stelvio Ski Centre

- Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre and Stelvio Ski Centre Biathlon - Anterselva Biathlon Arena

- Anterselva Biathlon Arena Bobsleigh - Cortina Sliding Centre

- Cortina Sliding Centre Cross-country skiing - Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium

- Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium Curling - Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium

- Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium Figure skating - Milano Ice Skating Arena

- Milano Ice Skating Arena Freestyle skiing - Livigno Snow Park and Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park

- Livigno Snow Park and Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park Ice hockey - Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena

- Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena Luge - Cortina Sliding Centre

- Cortina Sliding Centre Nordic combined - Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium and Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium

- Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium and Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium Short-track speed skating - Milano Ice Skating Arena

- Milano Ice Skating Arena Skeleton - Cortina Sliding Centre

- Cortina Sliding Centre Ski jumping - Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium

- Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium Ski mountaineering - Stelvio Ski Centre

- Stelvio Ski Centre Snowboarding - Livigno Snow Park

- Livigno Snow Park Speed skating - Milano Speed Skating Stadium

Ski Mountaineering is the only new sport at this year's Games and it's one of the toughest physically as athletes need to run or ski up hills, then ski down hills repeatedly in short bursts.

Image: Ski Mountaineering will make its Olympic debut in Milano Cortina

Team GB medal hopes

Team GB's most successful Winter Olympics came in Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 with five medals, including one gold.

There are big expectations for Milano Cortina with several British athletes enjoying success following the last Winter Olympics in Beijing 2022.

What is a "World Cup" in winter sports? The term World Cup is similar to a Grand Prix in Formula 1, so refers to a single race, or event.

Matt Weston is a genuine gold medal hope in the men's skeleton as he's won five of the six World Cup races this season.

The one race he didn't triumph at, was won by compatriot Marcus Wyatt, so it is possible we could see a double British podium on February 13 when the two-day competition concludes.

In the women's skeleton, Tabitha Stoecker and Amelia Coltman have both featured on the World Cup podium this season, so have a chance to get in among the medals on February 15.

Image: Matt Weston is one of Team GB's big medal hopes

Britain's most successful winter sport at the Olympics has been curling with five medals from the last six Games.

Bruce Mouat captains the men's side again this year and will aim to upgrade his silver to gold with the final on February 21. Eve Muirhead's retirement means Sophie Jackson has the opportunity to replicate Muirhead's success if she can lead her team to the final on February 22.

Mouat will also team up with Jennifer Dodds in the mixed doubles curling where the medals will be handed out on February 10.

In figure skating, Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson head to Milano Cortina a year on from a World Championship bronze medal with the hope of an Olympic medal in the Ice Dance events on February 9 and February 11.

Image: Lilah Fear (left) and Lewis Gibson (right) will target a figure skating medal in ice dance

On the snow, snowboarder Mia Brookes is one of the favourites in the women's big air (February 9) and slopestyle (February 17) events.

Brookes, 19, is the overall World Cup champion and became slopestyle world champion in 2023 at the age of 16.

In snowboard cross, Charlotte Bankes remains one of the top athletes and is a medal contender in the unpredictable event that takes place on February 13. Bankes will also team up with Huw Nightingale in the Team Event on February 15 - the pair are the current world champions.

Image: Mia Brookes won the women's snowboard big air final at the Beijing World Cup in December 2025

Kirsty Muir is expected to be in medal contention for the freestyle skiing slopestyle (February 9) and big air (February 16) after breaking through in the last 12 months with maiden World Cup victories in both disciplines.

Zoe Atkin has become one of the top skiers in the women's halfpipe with several World Cup podiums since the 2022 Beijing Olympics, including a win this season. She is set to be in action on February 21 in the women's halfpipe final.

Bobsledders Adele Nicoll and Kya Placide (women) plus Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence (men), slalom alpine skier Dave Ryding and cross-country skier Andrew Musgrave also have outside medal chances.

Image: Jennifer Dodds could be one of Britain's biggest stars at the Winter Olympics

Are Russian and Belarusian athletes allowed to compete at the Winter Olympics?

Just like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete as "Individual Neutral Athletes" under the IOC banner but any medals won will not be present in the medal table.

Russian or Belarussian athletes cannot compete in team events, so we will only see some in individual competitions such as alpine skiing, cross-country skiing or figure skating.

Around 15 neutral athletes from the two countries are set to compete in Milano Cortina, having undergone a vetting procedure.