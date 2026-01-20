Jamaica bobsleigh team qualifies for 2026 Winter Olympics to continue 'Cool Runnings' legacy

The Jamaican bobsleigh team have qualified three sleds for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy, to continue the country's legacy in the sport that helped inspire a Disney movie.

'Cool Runnings' was loosely based on Jamaica's debut in the four-man bobsleigh at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada.

The country has since qualified in 1992, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2014 and 2022, with a women's team debuting in 2018.

The Jamaican contingent set to compete this year in Italy are a two-man team, four-man team and women's monobob, which features former Great Britain bobsleigher and track athlete Mica Moore.

Moore achieved Britain's best result in women's bobsleigh when she and Mica McNeill finished eighth at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, but left the British winter sports programme in 2022 after claiming she witnessed "damaging and offensive behaviour".

The 37-year-old, who began her sporting career as an athlete - representing Wales in the 4×100 metres relay at the 2014 Commonwealth Games - received Jamaican citizenship in December 2024.

In a post on social media, Moore said: "This is my greatest honour of my career to represent my heritage of Jamaica at the Olympics, a moment I have only dreamt of! I hope I can make you all proud!"

Image: Mica Moore (L) was part of Great Britain's bobsleigh team at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Two of Nimroy Turgott, Joel Fearon and Junior Harris make up Jamaica's two-man bobsleigh, while Andrae Dacres, Junior Harris, Tyquendo Tracey and Joel Fearon form the four-man team.

"This qualification cements Jamaica's position as one of the most consistent tropical nations competing in winter sports," the Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation said in a statement on social media:

"We salute the athletes, coaches, and federation for pushing the movement forward. Let's bring that fire to the ice!"

Jamaica's two-woman team is ranked as first alternate and will also participate at the Games should another country withdraw from competition.

The Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in northern Italy run from Friday, February 6 to Sunday, February 22.