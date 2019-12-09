WWE release Luke Harper, Sin Cara and The Ascension

Luke Harper's WWE career has come to an end

Luke Harper, Sin Cara and former NXT tag-team champions The Ascension have been released by WWE.

Harper (Jonathan Huber) and Sin Cara (Jorge Arias) had publicly requested their releases some time ago, while the tag duo of Konnor (Connor O'Brian) and Viktor (Rick Victor) have not featured on WWE for more than eight months with their most recent appearance being on the Raw after WrestleMania on April 8.

During their time in NXT they held the tag-team titles for a record 364 days and were drafted to the main roster in December 2014.

Sin Cara is also seeking new employment after his WWE release was confirmed

One of their opponents during the end of that run was the team of Kalisto and Sin Cara but the latter has also found television time hard to come by and requested his release last month, stating his belief that "the best is yet to come".

The masked character was initially played by Mistico (Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde), who was a huge star in Mexico when he was signed by WWE in 2011 and it was then taken over by Arias, who was known as Hunico prior to that.

The Ascension still hold the record for the longest-reigning NXT tag-team champions

Harper is the biggest name of the releases, one of the founding members of the highly popular Wyatt Family and a former Intercontinental champion and two-time SmackDown tag-team champion.

The 39-year-old initially asked for his release in April and his most recent televised appearance was in the battle royal at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in October.