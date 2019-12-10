WWE Raw: Randy Orton helps Rey Mysterio retain US title against AJ Styles

0:48 Randy Orton had a key role in AJ Styles' failure to recapture the United States title Randy Orton had a key role in AJ Styles' failure to recapture the United States title

Rey Mysterio retained the United States title against AJ Styles - but with an assist of sorts from Randy Orton.

Styles saw both of his OC colleagues Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows neutralised by Mysterio while attempting to interfere in their leader's bid to reclaim the gold.

But their involvement was enough to give Styles the time and space to execute a Styles Clash and close in on regaining the championship he lost to the Mexican star.

At that point, Orton appeared behind Styles and although he did nothing more than wink at the Phenomenal One, that was enough for Mysterio to roll him up with an inside cradle and get the win.

So The OC's centerpiece championship moves beyond its clutches. But they know who caused it to do so. And now, OC business has changed.

Rollins turns to the dark side

Rollins turns to the dark side

It took a long time, but Kevin Owens found exactly what he was looking for: AOP - and Seth Rollins with them. The Beastslayer's alliance with the former Raw tag champions was confirmed as the trio beat down Owens in the parking lot.

Akam & Rezar flung the door of their van into KO's head and Rollins Stomped his newfound nemesis into the cement before The Beastslayer took the Raw stage to turn his ire to the WWE fans, whom he said drove him to make the decision.

Rollins revealed he had not been allied with AOP at the start of all this, but the crowd's perceived negativity in the face of his sacrifices - battling through injuries, defending WWE in the media, bringing the Universal title to Raw - had "turned fiction into fact" and led to a true alliance between the three.

Flair/Lynch to challenge for tag titles

Flair/Lynch to challenge for tag titles

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair both dislike The Kabuki Warriors, and rightly so given the events of the past couple of months. But as Raw made clear, they are only going to get so even - or collect so many debts, as The Man might put it - fighting one on two.

The Man refused the offer of Flair's help in a handicap match this week and was holding her own until Asuka rammed her in the stomach with a steel chair for the disqualification loss.

Kairi Sane then went a step further, landing an InSane Elbow off the top rope and through a table upon which Lynch was laying. The tag champions were not finished there either - Asuka laid out Lynch with a steel chair backstage.

The net result? Flair and Lynch will join forces, at TLC for a match for the tag titles under tables, ladders and chairs rules.