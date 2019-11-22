Jenson Button making off-road racing debut at Baja 1000

Jenson Button is making his off-road racing debut at the Baja 1000 this weekend as the 2009 F1 world champion takes to the desert in a Sky-sponsored truck.

Button will compete in the event in Ensenada, Mexico, for Rocket Motorsport, the name of the karting team founded by his late father John Button, and is racing alongside team-mates Chris Buncombe, a former Le Mans LMP2 class winner, Mazen Fawaz and Terry Madden.

The Baja 1000, staged since 1967, is off-road racing's oldest and most prestigious competition and represents another challenge for Button is expanding his racing portfolio in a way few ex-F1 champions do.

The event features a brutal, 800-mile-long course through the desert on the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico.

Since retiring from F1 in 2016, Button has had seasons in WEC and Super GT, which he is leaving at the end of the season, while also taking on the 24 Hours of Le Mans with SMP racing last year.

