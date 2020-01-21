Ovie Soko says Giannis Antetokounmpo will receive a warm European homecoming in Paris

Giannis Antetokounmpo will receive a warm European homecoming when the Milwaukee Bucks arrive in Paris for their clash with the Charlotte Hornets, says Ovie Soko.

Image: Ovie Soko in action for Great Britain

Giannis' European homecoming

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be received like the prince who has returned when the Milwaukee Bucks get to Paris.

He grew up in Greece but he has strong ties to Africa as well as an African background. France has a huge African population too and they will give him a great reception. I think Giannis really resonates with everyone whether they are European, African or American.

Giannis just connects with everyone. He has got the European and African culture and the sky is the limit for him. What he has done in the NBA has made Europeans proud, Greek people proud and the African community proud.

1:15 Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first player to put up 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in at least 19 of his first 38 games

I think the NBA are proud to have him as one of their leading ambassadors. He is a very respectable guy that does things the right way and people love him for it.

Up close with the Bucks

I am absolutely intrigued to see what the Milwaukee Bucks, a championship-level team, look like up close in Paris. I'm hoping to get a sneaky peek into how they go about their business.

I'm always harping on about this but it's a culture thing! I would love to get an insight into their team culture.

5:49 Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells British NBA journalist Mark Woods he and his team are looking forward to facing the Hornets in Paris

Any team or group that is that successful, there is a certain way they do things that runs from the top to the last man.

France primed for NBA showpiece

The year I played in France I went and played in the Quai 54, it's an outdoor summer tournament sponsored by Jordan Brand. NBA guys come over to play, Melo was there one year, Jabari Parker too. It's pretty high profile.

1:00 Watch Milwaukee Bucks take on the Charlotte Hornets in Paris on Friday night at 8pm via a free live stream on skysports.com, Sky Sports app and YouTube

The French love basketball. I love the culture the sport carries out there. Basketball is really respected in France. It's such a fun environment. France is one of the few places - along with Germany - in my opinion, that have been able to capture the American NBA feel within their own basketball culture and league.

If you look at the French league (LNB), how their All-Star Game is run, how the arena visuals are done, how the promotion of the games is done, it's all in-tune with that American brand of sports. You can tell they take it very seriously and the game does great out there.

The Paris Game will be a huge hit. The arena will be packed. As for the game, everyone expects the Milwaukee Bucks to take care of business and I can't really see any other outcome.

Watch the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Charlotte Hornets in Paris for free via a live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports' YouTube channel on Friday night at 8pm

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.