Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on YouTube

Ovie Soko and Mike Tuck return alongside guest host Mo Mooncey on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' weekly NBA social show, live on YouTube on Monday at 5.45pm.

There's plenty for the guys to discuss after another busy week of NBA action. Luka Doncic and LeBron James came together in another cracker between the Mavericks and the Lakers at the weekend and there were a series of interesting post-Thanksgiving tussles for the panel to reflect on.

As well as that, the team will be discussing whether the Bucks are going under the radar a bit as potential contenders despite running up a nine-game winning streak, and whether it's time for the Spurs to consider tanking after the worst run of form in the Gregg Popovich era.

They'll also have a look at the hilarious antics of Klay Thompson when he joined the Warriors TV crew as a guest sideline reporter. It will certainly be interesting to see if the panel agrees with the Splash Brother on which was his favourite bobblehead of himself!

On top of all that, your votes in our Twitter polls to find the injured superstar you're most looking forward to seeing back on the court and who the standout rookie has been so far this season will be dissected by Ovie and Mike.

Our two experts will also preview this coming weekend's primetime games as two European superstar big men on show as Kristaps Porzingis and Nikola Jokic work their magic live on Sky Sports, with the Mavericks facing the Pelicans on Saturday and the Nuggets heading to the Nets on Sunday.

You can engage with the show live and comment on every topic discussed - and remember to use #SkySportsHeatcheck on Twitter!

Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on Sky Sports' YouTube Channel from 5:45pm on Monday evening.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.