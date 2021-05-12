Heatcheck podcast - Can Anthony Davis carry the Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James?

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong and Sky Sports analyst Mo Mooncey to chop up the latest news and storylines from around the league.

Jaydee begins the show by rounding up all the latest news in the NBA and beyond: Russell Westbrook's triple-double record, Michael Jordan's enshrining of Kobe Bryant into the Basketball Hall of Fame this Saturday and rapper J.Cole signing for the Rwanda Patriots in the new Basketball Africa League.

182 Triple-Doubles and counting, the most in NBA history. Russell Westbrook is different 🙌



Former point-guard @bjarmstrong shared his admiration for Russ 👏 — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) May 11, 2021

Rapper J. Cole looks set to fulfil a dream of playing pro-basketball after signing a deal with the Rwanda Patriots ☁@TheHoopGenius discusses the potential impact on the Basketball Africa League ahead of its inaugural season 🌍 — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) May 11, 2021

In Hot or Not: BJ and Mo have different views on the troubling situation in Boston, who have now been relegated to a spot in the Play-In Tournament after losing Jaylen Brown for the season.

2:38 Mo Mooncey feels the only worry he has about the Celtics is their health and believes with a fit roster, they can be a force next season

Jaydee proposes the resurgent Anthony Davis has what it takes to carry the Los Angeles Lakers on his own if LeBron James does not return to full health. Well, Mo is not having any of that either and delivers a quick reality check to Lakers supporters with Steph Curry and Golden State lurking in the Play-In.

5:00 BJ Armstrong and Mo Mooncey believe Anthony Davis can get the Lakers into the playoffs, but cannot get much further without LeBron James

After that, it's the turn of a Heatcheck viewer to submit their hot take: that the Wizards will come through the Play-In AND beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs. Rebuttals on a postcard please.

5:27 BJ Armstrong and Mo Mooncey believe the Wizards have what it takes to make the playoffs, but feel beating the 76ers is a step too far

This week's Off the Court is a special feature on Zion Williamson's first signature shoe with the famous Jordan brand.

4:35 Mo Mooncey caught up with Nike and the Jordan Brand team about Zion Williamson and his new line of sneakers

To wrap up, Jaydee looks ahead to the final games of the regular season this weekend, including predictions from Mo and BJ.

Beyond that, we also have some WNBA action, with Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky taking on the Washington Mystics on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix at 6pm.

Live WNBA: Chicago @ Washington 15.05 Saturday 15th May 6:00pm

Watch the full episode of Heatcheck on YouTube