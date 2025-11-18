Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James returns to full practice ahead of season debut and opens up about sciatica

LeBron James made it through a full practice with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday for the first time this season after being sidelined by sciatica.

Sciatica is pain that travels from the lower back down the leg, caused by irritation or compression of the sciatic nerve.

The 40-year-old, in his 23rd NBA season, missed training camp and is hoping to feature for the first time this season with the Lakers heading into Game 15.

The Lakers are 10-4 and sit fourth in the Western Conference despite his absence.

"My lungs feel like a newborn babies'," said James, the top scorer in NBA history.

That's the most important thing, I've got to get my lungs back up to a grown man's and my voice is already gone. One day back and barking out calls, I need to get my voice working again.

"There will be a lot of tea and rest tonight.

"I had it two years ago. If you've had it, then you know what it's about. If you've never had it and people are making jokes about it, I pray you never get it. It's not fun.

"Never in my life, since I started playing basketball, have I not started a season. It's been a mind test but I'm built for it. Putting in the work both mentally and physically and trying my best to get back on the team."

This is the second bout of sciatica for James, who revealed a struggle with pain in the 2023 offseason.

In September, James said the end is coming 'a lot sooner than later' for his NBA career.

"However the journey plays out this year, I'm super-invested, because I don't know when the end is. I know it's a lot sooner than later," James said at the time.

"It's pretty cool to know how many miles I've got and still be able to play at a high level. For me, age is kind of just a number, but it is reality, too.

"You look at the history of the game, there's not been many guys at my age, especially going into year 23, that have been able to play at a level like that. I just try not to take it for granted and just try to give the game as much as I can, inspire whoever I can."

The Lakers host the 5-8 Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

