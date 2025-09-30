LeBron James: Los Angeles Lakers legend says retirement coming 'sooner than later' as he begins 23rd season in NBA

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James says the end is coming 'a lot sooner than later' for his NBA career.

The top scorer in NBA history reported to his 23rd training camp on Monday and gave no indication whether it will be his last.

The 40-year-old James said he is invigorated and focused on the chance to compete for his next championship with the Lakers' revamped roster but provided no clues about his retirement plans.

"I'm excited about today," James said during the Los Angeles Lakers' media day at their training complex. "I'm excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season.

"However the journey plays out this year, I'm super-invested, because I don't know when the end is. I know it's a lot sooner than later.

"It's pretty cool to know how many miles I've got and still be able to play at a high level. For me, age is kind of just a number, but it is reality, too.

"You look at the history of the game, there's not been many guys at my age, especially going into year 23, that have been able to play at a level like that. I just try not to take it for granted and just try to give the game as much as I can, inspire whoever I can."

Image: LeBron James' son, Bronny James, is currently a Laker but time may run out before LeBron's second son, Bryce, joins him in the NBA

LeBron unsure of NBA link-up with both sons

James is also grateful for another year of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny, a backup point guard for the Lakers - but he claims the possibility of playing in the league at the same time as both of his sons is not an immediate thought in his mind.

James' second son, Bryce, will be a freshman on the University of Arizona's basketball team this fall, so James realises that both of his sons could be in the NBA by next season.

"I'm not waiting on Bryce," James said with a smile. "I don't know what his timeline is. He's his own young man now. He's down in Tucson. We'll see what happens this year, next year. He has his own timeline, I've got my timeline, and I don't know if they quite match up. We'll see."

