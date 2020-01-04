NBA honours David Stern with commemorative black band on team uniforms

NBA players and referees will wear a commemorative black band on their uniforms honouring former commissioner David Stern, who died Wednesday.

The league said Friday the bands will be worn throughout the rest of the 2019-20 season, including the playoffs.

Image: The black band on the shoulder of Carmelo Anthony's Portland Trail Blazers uniform

Stern, 77, suffered a brain haemorrhage on December 12 and collapsed at a New York City restaurant. He underwent emergency surgery later that day.

Stern was NBA commissioner from 1984-2014 and greatly increased the stature of the league during his tenure.

Longtime lieutenant Adam Silver replaced Stern as commissioner.

Image: David Stern, pictured at the Lincoln Center in New York in April 2019

"David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA.

Image: Adam Silver paid tribute to predecessor David Stern

"He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world," Silver said in a statement.

"Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand - making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation."

