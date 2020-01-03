Please select your default edition
Zion Williamson return will 'elevate everybody' on New Orleans Pelicans' roster

Friday 3 January 2020 12:32, UK

Zion Williamson will have a huge impact on the NBA and his return will elevate the performance of all his Pelicans' team-mates, says analyst Caron Butler

Zion Williamson's return to action will 'elevate everybody' on the New Orleans Pelicans, according to NBA analyst Caron Butler.

No 1 overall pick Williamson participated in his first full practice on Thursday since undergoing knee surgery in October 2018. Although he starred in preseason for the Pelicans, he is yet to make his regular-season debut.

"If it was up to me, I would have been out there like two weeks ago or something, but it was just good to get back out there," Williamson told reporters. "It is a hard balance. From a professional stand-point, I do have to look at longevity."

Asked to give a date for his debut, Williamson laughed and said: "You guys love dates! To be honest, I couldn't tell you. It'll probably be one of those moments, like my college decision, where I wake up and just know. That's my honest answer. I have got to pass the assessments. Once I pass those then 'Griff' (Pelicans VP David Griffin) will let me go."

Gametime analysts Butler and Greg Anthony were asked for their thoughts on Williamson's return and the former NBA players could not hide their anticipation.

Lonzo Ball fed Zion Williamson for an alley-oop dunk with a pinpoint pass from inside his own half

"I think he will be back in the very near future based on the fact that he is in front of the media again," said Butler. "He is talking about his process and his rehab and getting back to a functional state where he can go hard in practice. I expect him to be back to face the Bulls [on January 9] or the Knicks [on January 11].

"He is going have a huge impact. He has something that you cannot teach - he has so many gifts, a good motor, a feel for the game of basketball. He is going to bring a different excitement. He is must-watch television. When you have a guy who brings that type of excitement, everybody's performance elevates. I'm excited to see him go at it."

No 1 draft pick Zion Williamson starred again in the New Orleans Pelicans' preseason win over the Utah Jazz

"I think it is going to be less than two weeks, no doubt," Anthony said. "I'm excited to see him. I can only imagine how excited he is to make his debut.

"It's interesting, too - the Pelicans have started to play good basketball and have won four games in a row - to see how all their pieces integrate, Brandon Ingram and him [for example].

"Zion will probably be on a minutes restriction initially which could mess with the chemistry a little bit but ultimately this guys is going to be the face of the franchise and, on what we have seen so far, he is going to be a star in this league.

