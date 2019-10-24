NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports

The new-look Golden State Warriors visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA Primetime - watch live on Sky Sports Arena on Sunday night from 7:30pm.

Golden State Warriors @ Oklahoma City Thunder, Sky Sports Arena, Sunday 7:30pm

Following the free agency exit of Kevin Durant and a slew of departures and long-term injuries, the revamped Golden State Warriors continue to their path into a new era when they travel to Oklahoma City to face Chris Paul, Steven Adams and the Thunder.

With Durant now in Brooklyn and Klay Thompson ruled out by head coach Steve Kerr for the season, the spotlight falls on two-time MVP Stephen Curry to carry the Warriors season. He will be affordable increased scoring opportunities in the Warriors' new-look offense.

With his 'Splash Brother' Thompson recuperating from an ACL injury, Curry will share the backcourt with D'Angelo Russell, who headed west after a stellar 2018-19 season with the Brooklyn Nets in which he earned All-Star selection for the first time and led the team to the playoffs.

The Thunder have a rebuilt roster of their own after they traded their twin superstars, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, during the summer. George was shipped to Los Angeles to join Kawhi Leonard at the Clippers. Westbrook was then moved to Houston in a deal that brought veteran point guard Chris Paul to OKC. Both deals netted the Thunder impressive hauls of players and future draft picks in exchange.

Of those players, perhaps the most interesting new arrival is Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. The former Clipper opened his Thunder career with a career-best 26 points in the opening-game loss to the Utah Jazz. The young guard could be set for a breakout season.

