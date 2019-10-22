Ovie Soko joins Sky Sports as part of best-ever NBA offering

Ovie Soko has joined Sky Sports as part of the broadcaster's best-ever NBA offering, which will include 134 live games and a record 48 games in weekend primetime slots.
Sky Sports will feature all 30 teams over 134 games. A record 48 of those will tip-off between 3pm and 11pm UK time on Saturdays and Sundays, giving British NBA fans even greater access to their teams than ever before.
Every key moment of the 2019-20 season will be shown on Sky Sports, starting with opening night, where the NBA Champion Toronto Raptors, featuring London-born OG Anunoby, begin the defense of their title against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Live NBA: New Orleans @ Toronto
Sky Sports will broadcast five back-to-back games on Christmas Day and three on Martin Luther King Jr Day (January 20), as well as The NBA Paris Game 2020 between the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris on January 24 and all the action from All-Star 2020 in Chicago, the NBA playoffs and the Finals.
Sky Sports also announced a brand new weekly NBA show for the 2019-20 season. Sky Sports Heatcheck will be hosted by Jaydee Dyer, with British pro-player and TV personality Ovie Soko appearing as a regular guest alongside Mo Mooncey. The new 30-minute show will look at the biggest stories, names and talking points - on and off the court.
Sky Sports Heatcheck will be broadcast on Tuesday evenings, airing first on Sky Sports' YouTube channel before being shown later in the evening on Sky Sports' TV channels.
Ovie Soko said: "I'm delighted to be joining Sky Sports. I've lived and breathed basketball since I was a kid, and to be offered the opportunity to be part of the team delivering this sport to millions of fans was an opportunity I couldn't turn down. I can't wait for the NBA season to get underway and offering my thoughts across Sky Sports platforms. This NBA season will be one of the best yet!"
Sky Sports subscribers will also have access to a host of official NBA TV content, including 'The Warmup', a new show previewing the night's games each weekday, while GameTime and NBA Action continue to be available this season.
Sky Sports will also air new one-off specials - season previews, documentaries and more classic games from past seasons.
Sky Sports will broadcast fully-produced feeds from NBA TV for the primetime games, while Thursday's late fixtures will feature TNT pre-game and half-time analysis, meaning consumers will miss none of the action and in-depth breakdown.
Get NBA news on your phone
Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more
What's more, viewers will also have access to TNT's 'Inside the NBA' post-game show with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal.
Selected Wednesday and Friday fixtures will be broadcast by one of NBC's seven regional sports networks, including games featuring the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA 2019-20 on Sky Sports: Season highlights
- 134 live games, including 48 Primetime games
- Multiple live games on Christmas Day and MLK Day
- NBA Paris Game 2020
- NBA All-Star 2020
- NBA Playoffs including the NBA Finals
- Free live stream game on SS.com and Youtube every Saturday
- Inside the NBA post game show
- NBA Action highlight show
- NBA ‘The Warm Up’ preview show
- NBA GameTime show
- 30 team previews and three special season prediction shows
2019-20 NBA schedule - games broadcast live on Sky Sports
October 2019
- October 23 | New Orleans @ Toronto | 1am
- October 23 | LA Lakers @ LA Clippers | 3:30am
- October 24 | Boston @ Philadelphia | 12:30 am
- Friday 25 | LA Clippers @ Golden State | 3:30am
- Saturday October 26 | Utah @ LA Lakers | 3:30am
- Saturday 26 | Miami @ Milwaukee | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, October 27 | Golden State @ Oklahoma City | 7:30pm NBA Sunday
- Wednesday, October 30 | Milwaukee @ Boston | 11:30pm
November 2019
- Friday, November 1 | San Antonio @ LA Clippers | 2:30am
- Friday, November 1 | Houston @ Brooklyn | 11pm
- Saturday, November 2 | New Orleans @ Oklahoma City | 9pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, November 3 | Chicago @ Indiana | 9pm | NBA Sunday
- Thursday, November 7 | Golden State @ Houston | 12:30am
- Friday November 8 | Portland @ LA Clippers | 3:30am
- Saturday November 9 | Philadelphia @ Denver | 2am
- Saturday, November 9 | Boston @ San Antonio | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday November 10 | Denver @ Minnesota | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday
- Thursday, November 14 | Golden State @ LA Lakers | 3am
- Friday, November 15 | Dallas @ New York | 1am
- Saturday November 16 | Boston @ Golden State | 3:30am
- Saturday, November 16 | Brooklyn @ Chicago | 11pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, November 17 | Boston @ Sacramento | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday
- Thursday, November 21 | Golden State @ Dallas | 12:30am
- Friday, November 22 | Portland @ Milwaukee | 1am
- Saturday, November 23 | Houston @ LA Clippers | 3:30am
- Saturday November 23 | Phoenix @ Minnesota | 10pm | NBA Saturday
- Sunday November 24 | Dallas @ Houston | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday (free live stream)
- Thursday, November 28 | LA Lakers @ New Orleans | 2:30am
- Friday, November 29 | Boston @ Brooklyn | 5pm
- Saturday, November 30 | Denver @ Sacramento | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
December 2019
- Sunday, December 1 | Dallas @ LA Lakers | 9pm | NBA Sunday
- Thursday, December 5 | LA Lakers @ Utah | 2am
- Friday, December 6 | Houston @ Toronto | 12:30am
- Saturday December 7 | Denver @ Boston | 1am
- Saturday, December 7 | New Orleans @ Dallas | 7pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, December 8 | Denver @ Brooklyn | 8pm | NBA Sunday
- Thursday, December 12 | LA Clippers @ Toronto | 12am
- Friday, December 13 | Philadelphia @ Boston | 1am
- Saturday, December 14 | LA Lakers @ Miami | 1am
- Saturday, December 14 | San Antonio @ Phoenix | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, December 15 | Orlando @ New Orleans | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday
- Thursday, December 19 | Miami @ Philadelphia | 12:30am
- Friday, December 20 | LA Lakers @ Milwaukee | 1am
- Saturday, December 20 | Dallas @ Philadelphia | 1am
- Saturday, December 21 | Utah @ Charlotte | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, December 22 | Dallas @ Toronto | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday
- Wednesday, December 25 | Boston @ Toronto | 5pm
- Wednesday, December 25 | Milwaukee @ Philadelphia | 7:30pm
- Wednesday, December 25 | Houston @ Golden State | 10pm
- Thursday, December 26 | LA Clippers @ LA Lakers | 1am
- Thursday, December 26 | New Orleans @ Denver | 3:30am
- Friday, December 27 | New York @ Brooklyn | 1am
- Saturday, December 28 | Milwaukee @ Atlanta | 12:30am
- Saturday, December 28 | Memphis @ Denver 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, December 29 | Oklahoma City @ Toronto | 11pm | NBA Sunday
January 2020
- Wednesday, January 1 | Orlando @ Washington | 11pm
- Friday, January 3 | Brooklyn @ Dallas | 1:30am
- Saturday, January 4 | Philadelphia @ Houston | 1am
- Saturday, January 4 | Memphis @ LA Clippers | 8:30pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, January 5 | New York @ LA Clippers | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday
- Thursday, January 9 | Denver @ Dallas | 12:30am
- Friday, January 10 | Houston @ Oklahoma City | 2:30am
- Saturday, January 11 | Golden State @ LA Clippers | 3:30am
- Saturday, January 11 | Minnesota @ Houston | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, January 12 | Utah @ Washington | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday
- Thursday, January 16 | Portland @ Houston | 2:30am
- Friday, January 17 | Boston @ Milwaukee | 1am
- Saturday, January 18 | Portland @ Dallas | 2:30am
- Saturday, January 18 | LA Clippers @ New Orleans | 8:30pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, January 19 | Miami @ San Antonio | 8pm | NBA Sunday
- Monday, January 20 | Philadelphia @ Brooklyn | 8pm | MLK Day
- Tuesday, January 21 | LA Lakers @ Boston | 12:30am | MLK Day
- Tuesday, January 21 | Golden State @ Portland | 3am | MLK Day
- Thursday, January 23 | LA Lakers @ New York | 12:30am
- Friday, January 24 | LA Lakers @ Brooklyn | 1am
- Friday, January 24 | Milwaukee @ Charlotte | 8pm | Paris Game 2020
- Saturday, January 25 | Dallas @ Utah | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, January 26 | Houston @ Denver | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday
- Thursday, January 30 | Houston @ Portland | 3am
- Friday, January 31 | Golden State @ Boston | 1am
February 2020
- Saturday February 1 | Denver @ Milwaukee | 2am
- Saturday February 1 | Minnesota @ LA Clippers | 8:30pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday February 2 | New Orleans @ Houston | 7pm | NBA Sunday
- Thursday February 6 | Golden State @ Brooklyn | 12:30am
- Friday February 7 | Philadelphia @ Milwaukee | 1am
- Saturday February 8 | Toronto @ Indiana | 1am
- Saturday February 8 | Milwaukee @ Orlando | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday February 9 | Boston @ Oklahoma City | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday
- Thursday February 13 | LA Lakers @ Denver | 3am
- Friday February 14 | LA Clippers @ Boston | 1am
- Friday February 21 | Brooklyn @ Philadelphia | 1am
- Saturday February 22 | New Orleans @ Portland | 3:30am
- Saturday February 22 | Sacramento @ LA Clippers | 8:30pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday February 23 | Boston @ LA Lakers | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday
- Thursday February 27 | Boston @ Utah | 3am
- Friday February 28 | LA Lakers @ Golden State | 3:30am
- Saturday February 29 | Denver @ LA Clippers | 3:30am
- Saturday February 29 | Chicago @ New York | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
March 2020
- Sunday, March 1 | Milwaukee @ Charlotte | Sunday 6pm
- Sunday, March 1 | Philadelphia @ LA Clippers | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday
- Thursday, March 5 | Indiana @ Milwaukee | 2:30am
- Friday, March 5 | LA Clippers @ Houston | 1am
- Saturday, March 6 | Milwaukee @ LA Lakers | 3:30am
- Saturday, March 7 | Houston @ Charlotte | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, March 8 | LA Lakers @ LA Clippers | 7:30pm | NBA Sunday
- Sunday, March 8 | Oklahoma City @ Boston | 11pm
- Wednesday, March 11 | Detroit @ Philadelphia | 11:30pm
- Friday, March 13 | Boston @ Milwaukee | 12am
- Saturday, March 14 | Brooklyn @ LA Clippers | 2:30am
- Saturday, March 14 | Phoenix @ Dallas | 7pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, March 15 | Houston @ Portland | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday
- Sunday, March 15 | Oklahoma City @ Washington | 11pm
- Wednesday, March 18 | Toronto @ Philadelphia | 11pm
- Friday, March 20 | Sacramento @ Houston | 12am
- Friday, March 20 | Golden State @ Detroit | 11pm
- Saturday, March 21 | Boston @ Brooklyn | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, March 22 | LA Lakers @ Detroit | 10pm | NBA Sunday
- Wednesday, March 25 | LA Clippers @ Brooklyn | 11pm
- Thursday, March 26 | LA Lakers @ Cleveland | 11pm
- Friday, March 27 | LA Clippers @ Detroit | 11pm
- Saturday, March 28 | Cleveland @ Brooklyn | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, March 29 | Milwaukee @ Dallas | 8pm | NBA Sunday
April 2020
- Thursday, April 2 | Toronto @ Milwaukee | 2am
- Friday, April 3 | Golden State @ Houston | 1am
- Saturday, April 4 | Golden State @ San Antonio | 1:30am
- Saturday, April 4 | Oklahoma City @ LA Clippers | 8:30pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, April 5 | Orlando @ Philadelphia | 6pm
- Sunday, April 5 | Milwaukee @ Boston | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday
- Thursday, April 9 | San Antonio @ Houston | 2:30am
- Friday, April 10 | Golden State @ LA Lakers | 3:30am
- Saturday, April 11 | Atlanta @ Toronto | 12:30am
- Saturday, April 11 | Detroit @ Dallas | 8pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)
- Sunday, April 12 | Houston @ San Antonio | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday
- Thursday, April 16 | New Orleans @ San Antonio | 12:30am