Ovie Soko joins Sky Sports as part of best-ever NBA offering

Ovie Soko has joined Sky Sports as part of the broadcaster's best-ever NBA offering, which will include 134 live games and a record 48 games in weekend primetime slots.

Image: Ovie Soko in action for Great Britain

Sky Sports will feature all 30 teams over 134 games. A record 48 of those will tip-off between 3pm and 11pm UK time on Saturdays and Sundays, giving British NBA fans even greater access to their teams than ever before.

Every key moment of the 2019-20 season will be shown on Sky Sports, starting with opening night, where the NBA Champion Toronto Raptors, featuring London-born OG Anunoby, begin the defense of their title against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Live NBA: New Orleans @ Toronto Wednesday 23rd October 1:00am

Sky Sports will broadcast five back-to-back games on Christmas Day and three on Martin Luther King Jr Day (January 20), as well as The NBA Paris Game 2020 between the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris on January 24 and all the action from All-Star 2020 in Chicago, the NBA playoffs and the Finals.

Sky Sports also announced a brand new weekly NBA show for the 2019-20 season. Sky Sports Heatcheck will be hosted by Jaydee Dyer, with British pro-player and TV personality Ovie Soko appearing as a regular guest alongside Mo Mooncey. The new 30-minute show will look at the biggest stories, names and talking points - on and off the court.

Sky Sports Heatcheck will be broadcast on Tuesday evenings, airing first on Sky Sports' YouTube channel before being shown later in the evening on Sky Sports' TV channels.

Ovie Soko said: "I'm delighted to be joining Sky Sports. I've lived and breathed basketball since I was a kid, and to be offered the opportunity to be part of the team delivering this sport to millions of fans was an opportunity I couldn't turn down. I can't wait for the NBA season to get underway and offering my thoughts across Sky Sports platforms. This NBA season will be one of the best yet!"

Sky Sports subscribers will also have access to a host of official NBA TV content, including 'The Warmup', a new show previewing the night's games each weekday, while GameTime and NBA Action continue to be available this season.

Sky Sports will also air new one-off specials - season previews, documentaries and more classic games from past seasons.

Sky Sports will broadcast fully-produced feeds from NBA TV for the primetime games, while Thursday's late fixtures will feature TNT pre-game and half-time analysis, meaning consumers will miss none of the action and in-depth breakdown.

What's more, viewers will also have access to TNT's 'Inside the NBA' post-game show with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal.

Selected Wednesday and Friday fixtures will be broadcast by one of NBC's seven regional sports networks, including games featuring the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA 2019-20 on Sky Sports: Season highlights 134 live games, including 48 Primetime games

Multiple live games on Christmas Day and MLK Day

NBA Paris Game 2020

NBA All-Star 2020

NBA Playoffs including the NBA Finals

Free live stream game on SS.com and Youtube every Saturday

Inside the NBA post game show

NBA Action highlight show

NBA ‘The Warm Up’ preview show

NBA GameTime show

30 team previews and three special season prediction shows

2019-20 NBA schedule - games broadcast live on Sky Sports

October 2019

October 23 | New Orleans @ Toronto | 1am

October 23 | LA Lakers @ LA Clippers | 3:30am

October 24 | Boston @ Philadelphia | 12:30 am

Friday 25 | LA Clippers @ Golden State | 3:30am

Saturday October 26 | Utah @ LA Lakers | 3:30am

Saturday 26 | Miami @ Milwaukee | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday, October 27 | Golden State @ Oklahoma City | 7:30pm NBA Sunday

Wednesday, October 30 | Milwaukee @ Boston | 11:30pm

Image: Kawhi Leonard in preseason action for the Clippers against the Nuggets

November 2019

Friday, November 1 | San Antonio @ LA Clippers | 2:30am

Friday, November 1 | Houston @ Brooklyn | 11pm

Saturday, November 2 | New Orleans @ Oklahoma City | 9pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday, November 3 | Chicago @ Indiana | 9pm | NBA Sunday

Thursday, November 7 | Golden State @ Houston | 12:30am

Friday November 8 | Portland @ LA Clippers | 3:30am

Saturday November 9 | Philadelphia @ Denver | 2am

Saturday, November 9 | Boston @ San Antonio | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday November 10 | Denver @ Minnesota | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday

Thursday, November 14 | Golden State @ LA Lakers | 3am

Friday, November 15 | Dallas @ New York | 1am

Saturday November 16 | Boston @ Golden State | 3:30am

Saturday, November 16 | Brooklyn @ Chicago | 11pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday, November 17 | Boston @ Sacramento | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday

Thursday, November 21 | Golden State @ Dallas | 12:30am

Friday, November 22 | Portland @ Milwaukee | 1am

Saturday, November 23 | Houston @ LA Clippers | 3:30am

Saturday November 23 | Phoenix @ Minnesota | 10pm | NBA Saturday

Sunday November 24 | Dallas @ Houston | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday (free live stream)

Thursday, November 28 | LA Lakers @ New Orleans | 2:30am

Friday, November 29 | Boston @ Brooklyn | 5pm

Saturday, November 30 | Denver @ Sacramento | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Image: LeBron James dribbles upcourt against Golden State

December 2019

Sunday, December 1 | Dallas @ LA Lakers | 9pm | NBA Sunday

Thursday, December 5 | LA Lakers @ Utah | 2am

Friday, December 6 | Houston @ Toronto | 12:30am

Saturday December 7 | Denver @ Boston | 1am

Saturday, December 7 | New Orleans @ Dallas | 7pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday, December 8 | Denver @ Brooklyn | 8pm | NBA Sunday

Thursday, December 12 | LA Clippers @ Toronto | 12am

Friday, December 13 | Philadelphia @ Boston | 1am

Saturday, December 14 | LA Lakers @ Miami | 1am

Saturday, December 14 | San Antonio @ Phoenix | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday, December 15 | Orlando @ New Orleans | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday

Thursday, December 19 | Miami @ Philadelphia | 12:30am

Friday, December 20 | LA Lakers @ Milwaukee | 1am

Saturday, December 20 | Dallas @ Philadelphia | 1am

Saturday, December 21 | Utah @ Charlotte | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday, December 22 | Dallas @ Toronto | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday

Wednesday, December 25 | Boston @ Toronto | 5pm

Wednesday, December 25 | Milwaukee @ Philadelphia | 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 25 | Houston @ Golden State | 10pm

Thursday, December 26 | LA Clippers @ LA Lakers | 1am

Thursday, December 26 | New Orleans @ Denver | 3:30am

Friday, December 27 | New York @ Brooklyn | 1am

Saturday, December 28 | Milwaukee @ Atlanta | 12:30am

Saturday, December 28 | Memphis @ Denver 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday, December 29 | Oklahoma City @ Toronto | 11pm | NBA Sunday

Image: Stephen Curry watches one of his six three-pointers connect against the Timberwolves

January 2020

Wednesday, January 1 | Orlando @ Washington | 11pm

Friday, January 3 | Brooklyn @ Dallas | 1:30am

Saturday, January 4 | Philadelphia @ Houston | 1am

Saturday, January 4 | Memphis @ LA Clippers | 8:30pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday, January 5 | New York @ LA Clippers | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday

Thursday, January 9 | Denver @ Dallas | 12:30am

Friday, January 10 | Houston @ Oklahoma City | 2:30am

Saturday, January 11 | Golden State @ LA Clippers | 3:30am

Saturday, January 11 | Minnesota @ Houston | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday, January 12 | Utah @ Washington | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday

Thursday, January 16 | Portland @ Houston | 2:30am

Friday, January 17 | Boston @ Milwaukee | 1am

Saturday, January 18 | Portland @ Dallas | 2:30am

Saturday, January 18 | LA Clippers @ New Orleans | 8:30pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday, January 19 | Miami @ San Antonio | 8pm | NBA Sunday

Monday, January 20 | Philadelphia @ Brooklyn | 8pm | MLK Day

Tuesday, January 21 | LA Lakers @ Boston | 12:30am | MLK Day

Tuesday, January 21 | Golden State @ Portland | 3am | MLK Day

Thursday, January 23 | LA Lakers @ New York | 12:30am

Friday, January 24 | LA Lakers @ Brooklyn | 1am

Friday, January 24 | Milwaukee @ Charlotte | 8pm | Paris Game 2020

Saturday, January 25 | Dallas @ Utah | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday, January 26 | Houston @ Denver | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday

Thursday, January 30 | Houston @ Portland | 3am

Friday, January 31 | Golden State @ Boston | 1am

Image: James Harden passes off in the lane against the Toronto Raptors

February 2020

Saturday February 1 | Denver @ Milwaukee | 2am

Saturday February 1 | Minnesota @ LA Clippers | 8:30pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday February 2 | New Orleans @ Houston | 7pm | NBA Sunday

Thursday February 6 | Golden State @ Brooklyn | 12:30am

Friday February 7 | Philadelphia @ Milwaukee | 1am

Saturday February 8 | Toronto @ Indiana | 1am

Saturday February 8 | Milwaukee @ Orlando | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday February 9 | Boston @ Oklahoma City | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday

Thursday February 13 | LA Lakers @ Denver | 3am

Friday February 14 | LA Clippers @ Boston | 1am

Friday February 21 | Brooklyn @ Philadelphia | 1am

Saturday February 22 | New Orleans @ Portland | 3:30am

Saturday February 22 | Sacramento @ LA Clippers | 8:30pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday February 23 | Boston @ LA Lakers | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday

Thursday February 27 | Boston @ Utah | 3am

Friday February 28 | LA Lakers @ Golden State | 3:30am

Saturday February 29 | Denver @ LA Clippers | 3:30am

Saturday February 29 | Chicago @ New York | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Image: Giannis Antetokounmpo powers to the rim to score against the Timberwolves

March 2020

Sunday, March 1 | Milwaukee @ Charlotte | Sunday 6pm

Sunday, March 1 | Philadelphia @ LA Clippers | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday

Thursday, March 5 | Indiana @ Milwaukee | 2:30am

Friday, March 5 | LA Clippers @ Houston | 1am

Saturday, March 6 | Milwaukee @ LA Lakers | 3:30am

Saturday, March 7 | Houston @ Charlotte | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday, March 8 | LA Lakers @ LA Clippers | 7:30pm | NBA Sunday

Sunday, March 8 | Oklahoma City @ Boston | 11pm

Wednesday, March 11 | Detroit @ Philadelphia | 11:30pm

Friday, March 13 | Boston @ Milwaukee | 12am

Saturday, March 14 | Brooklyn @ LA Clippers | 2:30am

Saturday, March 14 | Phoenix @ Dallas | 7pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday, March 15 | Houston @ Portland | 8:30pm | NBA Sunday

Sunday, March 15 | Oklahoma City @ Washington | 11pm

Wednesday, March 18 | Toronto @ Philadelphia | 11pm

Friday, March 20 | Sacramento @ Houston | 12am

Friday, March 20 | Golden State @ Detroit | 11pm

Saturday, March 21 | Boston @ Brooklyn | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday, March 22 | LA Lakers @ Detroit | 10pm | NBA Sunday

Wednesday, March 25 | LA Clippers @ Brooklyn | 11pm

Thursday, March 26 | LA Lakers @ Cleveland | 11pm

Friday, March 27 | LA Clippers @ Detroit | 11pm

Saturday, March 28 | Cleveland @ Brooklyn | 10pm | NBA Saturday (free live stream)

Sunday, March 29 | Milwaukee @ Dallas | 8pm | NBA Sunday

Image: Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons celebrate a scoring play in preseason

April 2020