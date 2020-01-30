Kobe Bryant to be honoured by NBA in All-Star Game

Kobe Bryant will be honoured in next month's All-Star Game in Chicago, the NBA have announced.

Five-time NBA champion Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, an aspiring basketball player, were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

Major changes to the format of the annual match which features 24 of the league's star players were revealed on Thursday.

The league is turning every quarter of the All-Star Game into an abbreviated contest for charity and the scores will be reset to zero at the start of the second and third quarters.

The scores will then be restored to begin an untimed fourth quarter, which is when the tribute to Bryant begins.

The team that wins the All-Star Game will be the first to reach a target score, determined by the cumulative points the team in the lead scored in the first three quarters combined - plus 24, which was Bryant's jersey number for the last decade of his NBA career.

"We spent a lot of time considering the right target number to use for the fourth quarter," said Byron Spruell, the NBA's president for league operations.

"Through the events of this week it became clear to us that the only appropriate number for this season's All-Star game is 24."

Bryant, who was the fourth-leading scorer in league history, was an 18-time All-Star selection and won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVPs.

The NBA said there will be multiple tributes to Bryant at the 69th edition of the NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at Chicago's United Center on Sunday February 16.