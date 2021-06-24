Chris Paul 'probable' to make Suns return in Game 3 as Phoenix head to Los Angeles; Clippers' Kawhi Leonard still out

Chris Paul is listed as probable to play for the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Suns lead the Los Angeles Clippers 2-0. The series shifts to Staples Center on Thursday night.

Paul missed the first two games while in the NBA's health and safety protocols since June 16. His status was updated in the league's injury report Wednesday.

3:33 Highlights of the second game in the Western Conference Finals between the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns

The 36-year-old point guard, a former Clipper, averaged 25.5 points, 10.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds in the second round against Denver.

The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, who was officially ruled out for Thursday's Game 3 as he continues to rehab his sprained right knee.

Image: Kawhi Leonard is set to miss a fifth successive game for the Clippers

It will mark the Clippers' fifth straight game without Leonard, who was injured late in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series with Utah. The Clippers won that game, then the next two to complete their second comeback from 2-0 down in as many series.

But they have lost two straight to Phoenix to open the Western Conference finals, putting them in the same 2-0 deficit to which they have become accustomed but without any assurances of Leonard's return.

Leonard had been averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 11 playoff games before his injury.

