Heatcheck podcast - Does Ben Simmons need to leave Philly?

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong, Le Mans and Team GB forward Ovie Soko and Sky Sports analyst Mo Mooncey to chop up the latest news and storylines from around the league.

Unsurprisingly given the Philadelphia 76ers' shock playoff exit at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks, this week's Heatcheck is centred on Ben Simmons, and whether the All-Star point forward's time in Philly has come to a premature end.

After that, Mo and Ovie break down whether they think anyone can stop Devin Booker, who came of age with a staggering 40-point triple-double in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

And for this week's viewer's take: 'Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer should be fired even if he leads them to a championship'. It's too hot for BJ to handle and for perhaps the very first time on Heatcheck, leaves Mo *almost* speechless in response.

And last but certainly not least, Mo also takes a look back at the career of the great Dikembe Mutombo, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year (tied with Ben Wallace for most ever) and eight-time NBA All-Star.

All that and plenty more on the latest episode of Heatcheck, which you can watch in full on YouTube here.