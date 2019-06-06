Golden State Warriors apologise to Kyle Lowry over owner Mark Stevens' push LeBron James urges NBA to take swift action after incident during Game Three of NBA Finals

Kyle Lowry was pushed by a fan when he fell into the crowd whilst attempting to save the ball against the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors have apologised to Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry after he was shoved by Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens during Game Three of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Wednesday.

Lowry tumbled into the front row of the crowd while diving for a loose ball during the 123-109 win, and Stevens used one hand to push Lowry as he was getting up.

After the game, Lowry said Stevens also "said a couple vulgar words" to him.

Stevens was later escorted out of the game and Lowry called for him to be banned from all future NBA games.

"Mr. Stevens' behaviour last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organisation," the Warriors said in a statement released on Thursday.

"We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organisation for this unfortunate misconduct.

"There is no place for such interaction between fans - or anyone - and players at an NBA game.

The 60-year-old Stevens, who joined the Warriors' ownership team in 2013, is a venture capitalist who was a partner with Sequoia Capital until 2012 and is now a managing partner of S-Cubed Capital.

The team said Stevens will not be attending any of the remaining games of the NBA Finals and that a review of the matter is ongoing.

The NBA have also confirmed that Stevens will not be able to attend any of the league's fixtures while their own review is ongoing.

"A team representative must be held to the highest possible standard and the conduct of Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens last night was beyond unacceptable and has no place in our league," said an NBA statement released on Thursday.

"As the review of this matter continues, Mr. Stevens will not be permitted to attend NBA games."

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James took to Instragram on Thursday to call for the league to take swift action against Stevens.

"There's absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL," he said.

"He himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for," he said.

James ended his lengthy post with the hashtags #ProtectThePlayers and #PrivilegeAintWelcomeHere.

Game Four will be held in Oakland on Friday, with the Raptors leading the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Game 4 takes place in Oakland in the early hours of Saturday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena.

