Kyle Lowry pushed by supporter during Toronto Raptors' Game 3 of NBA Finals The NBA GameTime crew also gave their reaction to the high-profile incident

Kyle Lowry was pushed by a fan whilst attempting to save the ball against the Golden State Warriors

A fan seated courtside for Game 3 of the NBA Finals was ejected after shoving Kyle Lowry when the Toronto Raptors star crashed into a row of seats as he tried to save a loose ball.

Toronto Raptors 2-1 Golden State Warriors Game 1: Warriors 109-118 Raptors | Box Score | Report

Game 2: Warriors 109-104 Raptors | Box Score | Report

Game 3: Raptors 123-109 Warriors | Box Score | Report

Game 4: Raptors @ Warriors - Saturday June 8, 2am

Game 5: Warriors @ Raptors - Tuesday June 11, 2am

Game 6 (if needed): Raptors @ Warriors - Friday June 14, 2am

Game 7 (if needed): Warriors @ Raptors - Monday June 17, 1am

All games live on Sky Sports Arena

Lowry scored 23 points and made several big shots in a 123-109 victory that gave the Raptors a 2-1 lead over Golden State. There was as much buzz about Lowry's dust-up with the fan as his offense.

Lowry was visibly upset.

"There's no place for that," Lowry said. "He had no reason to touch me. He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There's no place for people like that in our league."

Early in the fourth quarter Lowry, ran down a loose ball and jumped in the air as it was going out of bounds, not far from where Warriors owner Joe Lacob was sitting. Lowry knocked the ball into a referee and landed in the lap of one male fan who appeared to grab Lowry's jersey with two hands.

Live NBA: Toronto @ Golden State Saturday 8th June 2:00am

A female who was standing nearby patted the veteran guard on his back. At the same time, a man wearing a blue shirt who was sitting down extended his left arm and gave Lowry a hard shove in his left shoulder.

Lowry got up and complained to officials, although nothing further happened. He said that the fan repeatedly cursed at him and said he had spoken to the NBA about the incident before leaving the arena.

Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder and security officials confirmed the fan who shoved Lowry was ejected and escorted from Oracle Arena.

In a closer look at the push incident, Kyle Lowry says there's no place for these actions in NBA and Shaquille O'Neal has an interesting take

"Hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game," Lowry said.

Lowry said the incident was not like the high-profile one that involved Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook in Utah during the regular season, when the Thunder guard said a fan made racist remarks.

"People who sit courtside, they might get in on the action," Lowry said. "Don't sit courtside if you don't want somebody touching you."

The incident overshadowed a breakout game for Lowry. He scored 15 points in the first half to get the Raptors going and finished 8 of 16 from the floor with five 3-pointers. Lowry also had nine assists and four rebounds.

Game 4 takes place in Oakland in the early hours of Saturday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena.

