Vince Carter set to break NBA record for most seasons played with next campaign his last

Vince Carter in action for the Atlanta Hawks last season

Vince Carter has confirmed that the 2019-20 season will be his last in the NBA, which will break the record for most seasons played in league history.

On ESPN's 'The Jump', Carter said that his 22nd season will be his final one, putting the end to a memorable career that saw him play in eight All-Star games after earning the 1998-99 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Other players with 21 seasons in the league include Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki.

"I got one more in me," the 42-year-old Carter said. "I got one more run in me."

Image: A younger Vince Carter dunks during the All-Star Game

Carter has never won a NBA title, despite his long tenure and will be a free agent in July with the opportunity to potentially join a roster on track to make the NBA Finals.

Carter played this past season for the Atlanta Hawks. He was initially drafted by the Golden State Warriors, then traded on draft day to the Toronto Raptors.

Carter has also played for the (New Jersey) Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Sacramento Kings.

