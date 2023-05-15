2023 WNBA regular season schedule: Watch the action unfold live on Sky Sports

The 2023 WNBA season is here and you can watch it unfold live on Sky Sports.

The 2023 WNBA season is just around the corner, and you can watch it unfold live on Sky Sports. On May 21, two days after the season begins, Brittney Griner's Mercury Phoenix host the Chicago Sky on Sky Sports Arena, at a UK-friendly tip-off time of 9pm.

Below we've detailed the rest of the fixtures we've lined up for coverage this season, subject to change at any point during the next five months:

WNBA live on Sky Sports

*All times BST

Sunday May 21:

Chicago Sky @ Phoenix Mercury - live on Sky Sports Arena from 9pm

Saturday May 27

Connecticut Sun @ New York Liberty - live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix from 6pm

Sunday June 11

Washington Mystics @ Seattle Storm - live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix from 8pm

Saturday June 17

Seattle Storm @ Dallas Wings - live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm

Sunday June 25

Chicago Sky @ Connecticut Sun - live on Sky Sports Arena from 6pm

Saturday July 1

Connecticut Sun @ Las Vegas Aces - live on Sky Sports Arena from 8pm

Sunday July 2

Los Angeles Sparks @ Atlanta Dream - live on Sky Sports Arena from 8pm

Saturday July 8

Seattle Storm @ New York Liberty - live on Sky Sports Arena from 6:30pm

Sunday July 9

Dallas Wings @ Indiana Fever - live on Sky Sports Arena from 9pm

Saturday July 22

Las Vegas Aces @ Minnesota Lynx - live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix from 8pm

Sunday July 23

Phoenix Mercury @ Washington Mystics - live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix from 6pm

Sunday July 30

Minnesota Lynx @ Connecticut Sun - live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix from 6pm

Sunday August 6

Las Vegas Aces @ New York Liberty - live on Sky Sports Action from 8pm

Sunday August 13

New York Liberty @ Indiana Fever - live on Sky Sports Action from 8pm

Saturday August 19

Los Angeles Sparks @ Las Vegas Aces - live on Sky Sports Arena from 8pm

Sunday August 27

Los Angeles Sparks @ Connecticut Sun - live on Sky Sports Mix from 6pm

Sunday September 3

New York Liberty @ Chicago Sky - live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix from 8pm

Sunday September 10

Phoenix Mercury @ Los Vegas Aces - live on channel TBC from 8pm

Stay tuned for more updates