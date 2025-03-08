Nikola Jokic makes NBA history with first 30-20-20 triple-double game as Denver Nuggets beat Phoenix Suns

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic registered the first 30-20-20 triple-double game in NBA history as his side beat Phoenix Suns in overtime.

Jokic recorded 31 points, 21 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists in the Nuggets' 149-141 victory on Friday night.

The 30-year-old racked up his 29th triple-double of the season, extending his career tally to 159, and notched at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a game for the seventh time this campaign.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of his record-breaking player: "Nikola Jokic is one of one. I can't describe him, so don't ask me to. The guy is just an incredible player.

"When you are one of one in this league and the tremendous history of this league, that says a lot.

"There's a lot of good players in this league, but Nikola, in my opinion, is just in a class well by himself."

Jokic is a three-time NBA MVP, scooping the award in 2021, 2022 and 2024, and won the NBA Championship with the Nuggets in 2023.