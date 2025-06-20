NBA Finals: Indiana Pacers crush Oklahoma City Thunder to set up Game 7 decider for first time since 2016
The Indiana Pacers took the lead during the first quarter and never relinquished it with a dominant win over Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals; NBA title will be decided in Game 7 for first time in nine years on Sunday
The Indiana Pacers crushed Oklahoma City Thunder 108-91 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to send the series to a decider.
Obi Toppin scored 20 points and Andrew Nembhard added 17 to force the first Game 7 since 2016, which will take place on Sunday night in Oklahoma City.
Game 6 was a microcosm of Indiana's season in a way as the Pacers started the regular season with 15 losses in 25 games, have had five comebacks from 15 or more down to win games in these playoffs, and they're one win from a title.
"We just wanted to protect home court," Tyrese Haliburton said, who played through a strained calf and scored 14 points.
"We didn't want to see these guys celebrate a championship on our home floor. Backs against the wall and we just responded. Total team effort."
The Pacers remarkably went 64-42 after the second quarter and never looked back as the Thunder suffered their second biggest defeat of the season.
Their worst also came in the playoffs - a 45-point hole against Minnesota in the Western Conference finals. The Thunder came back to win that series, obviously, and now will need that bounce-back ability one more time.
"Obviously, it was a very poor performance by us," said coach Mark Daigneault.