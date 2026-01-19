NBA: LeBron James left out of All-Star starters selection for first time since 2004 - ending record run for Los Angeles Laker

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James has been left out of an NBA All-Star game for the first since 2004, ending a record 21-year run as a starter.

James missed the 2025 NBA All-Star game due to foot and ankle injuries, marking the first time he had been selected but did not play at the event.

Monday saw James left out, however, as the NBA revealed the 10 players voted in as starters.

A fan vote accounted for 50 per cent to determine the 2026 starters, while a further 25 per cent came via votes from current NBA ‌players, with another 25 per cent coming from a media panel.

James, a four-time NBA champion and the ‌league's all-time leading scorer, faced an uphill battle to be voted a starter after a disrupted start to ​the season in which he was sidelined for the first 14 games with sciatica.

The injury layoff proved costly, as James struggled to find ‍his rhythm upon returning to action.

Despite the snub, ‌James can still earn selection as a reserve. NBA ⁠coaches will determine the final seven players from each ‌conference and their selections will be revealed on February 1.

The ‍All-Star Game, which this year will mark the debut of the US vs. World format, will take place on February 15 at the home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Five players from each conference were honored as starters, with Stephen Curry (Golden State), Luka Doncic (Lakers), ​Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City), Nikola Jokic (Denver) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio) selected from the Western Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), Jaylen Brown (Boston), Jalen Brunson (New York), Cade Cunningham (Detroit) and Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia) were selected from ‍the Eastern Conference.

Watch the 2025-26 NBA season live on Sky Sports. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.